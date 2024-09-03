Raptors 905 Announce 2024-25 Schedule
September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday their 2024-25 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season schedules. The club will tip off its 10th season in the G League on Nov. 9, 2024, in Wilmington, Del., against the Delaware Blue Coats. Raptors 905's home opener is set for Nov. 22 against the Long Island Nets at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.
For the fourth consecutive season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: a 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. Noteworthy home games during the Tip-Off Tournament include the annual school day game at Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 5.
For the Tip-Off Tournament, the G League is divided into four regions, with teams playing their first 14 games exclusively against in-region opponents. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best-winning percentages regardless of region, will compete for the championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Each team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.
Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset for the 34-game regular season. Raptors 905 open the regular season at home, hosting the Birmingham Squadron on Dec. 27. Other notable home games include a visit from the Valley Suns - the Phoenix Suns' newly launched G League affiliate -- on Jan. 19, 2025; and the 905's fourth annual International Women's Night Game on Mar. 7 vs. the College Park Skyhawks. The club will also play two games at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, against the Long Island Nets on Jan. 24 and 26.
Raptors 905's busiest home month is March, with seven games at Paramount Fine Foods Centre. The 905's longest home stand of the regular season is five games, from Nov. 22-Dec. 12 (22 days). The longest road swing is five games from Nov. 8-Nov. 20 (12 days).
Raptors 905 will have six back-to-backs this season, one fewer than last season. Of those sets, two are back-to-back games on the road.
Games by Month
November: 8 (3 home, 5 road) February: 8 (3 home, 5 road)
December: 8 (6 home, 2 road) March: 12 (7 home, 5 road)
January: 12 (5 home, 7 road)
Games by Day
Sunday: 10 (6 home, 4 road) Thursday: 4 (3 home, 1 road)
Monday: 4 (1 home, 3 road) Friday: 13 (6 home, 7 road)
Tuesday: 3 (1 home, 2 road) Saturday: 6 (2 home, 4 road)
Wednesday: 8 (5 home, 3 road)
Last Week around the Leagues
