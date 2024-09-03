Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule
September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host its first home games of the 2024-25 season at Oshkosh Arena with a back-to-back series on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 against the Grand Rapids Gold with tip-off set at 7:00 p.m. both nights. Prior to the home opener, the Herd will tip off the 2024-25 season on the road against the Iowa Wolves on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Home games will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. on weekdays (Monday-Thursday) and 7:00 p.m. on weekends (Friday and Saturday) except for Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Osceola Magic at 12:30 p.m., the Herd's School Day Matinee presented by BMO on Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Motor City Cruise at 11:30 a.m., and Sunday, Jan. 26 vs. Windy City Bulls at 5:00 p.m.
For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season.
The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2024-25 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 8 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the NBA G League Winter Showcase Championship. Every team will play a minimum of two games at the Winter Showcase.
Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 34-game regular season, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.
The Herd will play 15 of its 24 home games on the weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), with 13 different opponents set to play at Oshkosh Arena this season. Overall, Wisconsin will play eight games in November, 10 games in December, 14 games in January, seven games in February and 11 games in March this season. The Herd's full 2024-25 season schedule is attached. The NBC26 broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season will be announced at a later date.
Season ticket memberships for the 2024-25 Herd season are available now. To purchase season memberships, or for more information on the Herd, visit wisconsinherd.com or call (920) 233-HERD. Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale in October.
The Wisconsin Herd promotional schedule will be released at a later date detailing theme nights and giveaways for the 2024-25 season.
Wisconsin Herd 2024-25 Schedule breakdown:
Games by Month (Home/Road/Neutral):
November: 8 games (5/3)
December: 10 games (2/6/2)
January: 14 games (6/8)
February: 7 games (5/2)
March: 11 games (6/5)
Games by day of the week (Home/Road):
Sunday: 5 games (2/3)
Monday: 4 games (1/3)
Tuesday: 5 games (3/2)
Wednesday: 4 games (2/2)
Thursday: 6 games (3/3)
Friday: 12 games (6/6)
Saturday: 12 games (7/5)
Back-to-Backs (10):
6 home-home
4 away-away
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from September 3, 2024
- Stockton Kings Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Stockton Kings
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Schedule for the 2024-25 Season - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Rip City Remix Announce 2024-25 NBA G League Season Schedule - Rip City Remix
- South Bay Lakers Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule - South Bay Lakers
- Greensboro Swarm Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Greensboro Swarm
- College Park Skyhawks Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule - College Park Skyhawks
- Blue Coats Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule - Delaware Blue Coats
- Westchester Knicks Announce 2024-25 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season Schedule - Westchester Knicks
- Texas Legends Announce 2024-2025 Season Schedule - Texas Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule - Oklahoma City Blue
- Osceola Magic's 2024-25 Schedule Released - Osceola Magic
- Indiana Mad Ants Release 2024-2025 Game Schedule - Indiana Mad Ants
- Skyforce Announces Complete 2024-25 Schedule - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule - Wisconsin Herd
- Raptors 905 Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Raptors 905
- Austin Spurs Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule - Austin Spurs
- Long Island Nets Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Long Island Nets
- Birmingham Squadron Announce Full 2024-25 Schedule - Birmingham Squadron
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule - Windy City Bulls
- Iowa Wolves Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Iowa Wolves
- Charge Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule Presented by Seatgeek - Cleveland Charge
- Memphis Hustle Announce 2024-25 Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season Schedules - Memphis Hustle
- 2024-25 NBA G League Season Tips off November 8 - G League
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule - Grand Rapids Gold
- Maine Celtics Announce Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Maine Celtics
- Vipers Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.