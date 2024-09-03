Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host its first home games of the 2024-25 season at Oshkosh Arena with a back-to-back series on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 against the Grand Rapids Gold with tip-off set at 7:00 p.m. both nights. Prior to the home opener, the Herd will tip off the 2024-25 season on the road against the Iowa Wolves on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Home games will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. on weekdays (Monday-Thursday) and 7:00 p.m. on weekends (Friday and Saturday) except for Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Osceola Magic at 12:30 p.m., the Herd's School Day Matinee presented by BMO on Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Motor City Cruise at 11:30 a.m., and Sunday, Jan. 26 vs. Windy City Bulls at 5:00 p.m.

For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2024-25 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 8 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the NBA G League Winter Showcase Championship. Every team will play a minimum of two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 34-game regular season, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.

The Herd will play 15 of its 24 home games on the weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), with 13 different opponents set to play at Oshkosh Arena this season. Overall, Wisconsin will play eight games in November, 10 games in December, 14 games in January, seven games in February and 11 games in March this season. The Herd's full 2024-25 season schedule is attached. The NBC26 broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket memberships for the 2024-25 Herd season are available now. To purchase season memberships, or for more information on the Herd, visit wisconsinherd.com or call (920) 233-HERD. Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale in October.

The Wisconsin Herd promotional schedule will be released at a later date detailing theme nights and giveaways for the 2024-25 season.

Wisconsin Herd 2024-25 Schedule breakdown:

Games by Month (Home/Road/Neutral):

November: 8 games (5/3)

December: 10 games (2/6/2)

January: 14 games (6/8)

February: 7 games (5/2)

March: 11 games (6/5)

Games by day of the week (Home/Road):

Sunday: 5 games (2/3)

Monday: 4 games (1/3)

Tuesday: 5 games (3/2)

Wednesday: 4 games (2/2)

Thursday: 6 games (3/3)

Friday: 12 games (6/6)

Saturday: 12 games (7/5)

Back-to-Backs (10):

6 home-home

4 away-away

