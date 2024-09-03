Greensboro Swarm Announce 2024-25 Schedule
September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that their ninth season will tip off on the road with a game against the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards affiliate) on Sunday, November 10. The Swarm open at home with an Education Day game on Wednesday, November 13, at 11 a.m. followed by a Friday match up on opening weekend against the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate) at 7 p.m.
The Swarm's 50-game schedule includes 24 home games at the Novant Health Fieldhouse. All NBA G League teams begin the 2024-25 season with the Tip-Off Tournament which includes 14 games in team markets, followed by two NBA G League Winter Showcase games from December 19-22. Following the Winter Showcase, the 34-game regular season starts on December 27 and all team records will reset.
Highlights of the Swarm Schedule include 16 weekend home games, including nine on Fridays, six on Saturdays and one Sunday matinee game.
The Swarm schedule features holiday weekend games during Thanksgiving and Christmas, matinees on New Year's Eve vs. Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizard affiliate), and Martin Luther King Jr. Day vs. the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets affiliate). Greensboro also welcomes back the Mexico City Capitanes for a back-to-back weekend on February 21 and 22.
Single-game tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at gsoswarm.com or at Ticketmaster.com. Information on theme nights and promotions, will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600.
