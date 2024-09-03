Austin Spurs Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule
September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced the team's 2024-25 season schedule, which will be split into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament followed by a 34-game regular season. The 2024-25 Austin Spurs season is presented by SWBC.
The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2024-25 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 8, and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best-winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.
The Spurs will play the Osceola Magic on Nov. 8 in Kissimmee, FL. to start the Tip-Off Tournament before making their home debut against the Texas Legends on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The home stretch continues as the Mexico City Capitanes visit the Silver and Black on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. The Spurs will end the tournament with a set of back-to-backs vs. the Memphis Hustle on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7 at home with tipoff at 7 p.m. for both days.
Austin begins the regular season on the road against the Stockton Kings on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m., as all team records reset following the conclusion of the Tip-off Tournament. The regular season features 10 weekend games at home including a game on New Year's Day vs. the Iowa Wolves at 7 p.m. The Spurs will then play the Valley Suns in their inaugural year on Friday, Jan. 10, with tipoff at 7 p.m. Austin will end the month on back-to-back games against the San Diego Clippers on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25, both at 7 p.m.
The Silver and Black will host two off-site games this season. The Spurs return to Laredo for the third consecutive season for one game against the Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena. Following Laredo, the Spurs will host a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 4 as Austin plays the Westchester Knicks at 11 a.m. while the San Antonio Spurs take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center.
At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.
Austin's promotional and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date, and single-game tickets will go on sale later this month. Season ticket memberships are available now. To learn more, visit austinspurs.com/season-tickets/.
