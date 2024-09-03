Birmingham Squadron Announce Full 2024-25 Schedule

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The NBA G League officially announced the Birmingham Squadron's full schedule, including both Tip-Off Tournament and regular season slates Tuesday.

Highlighted by 24 home games, the Squadron begins its fourth season in the Magic City at home on Nov. 9 to celebrate Hoops for Troops against the Mexico City Capitanes at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2024-25 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2024-25 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 8 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 34-game regular season, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.

During the pre-holiday break Tip-Off Tournament, Birmingham is in the South region along with Mexico City, Austin Spurs, Texas Legends, Oklahoma City Blue, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Memphis Hustle and Osceola Magic.

The annual NBA G League Winter Showcase event is scheduled for Dec. 19-22 at a neutral site.

The Squadron compete as part of the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive season and the 2024-25 NBA G League regular season tips off on the road for Birmingham on Dec. 27 at Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The Squadron's first home contest of the regular season is slated for Jan. 10 against the Capital City Go-Go.

Birmingham's regular season home slate is highlighted by theme nights such as STEM Fest on Dec. 4 when the Squadron host the Osceola Magic, HBCU Night on Jan. 25 versus the Indiana Mad Ants and Literacy Day on March 4 against the Delaware Blue Coats. A full promotional schedule, including game giveaways, will be released at a later date.

Single-game tickets are set to go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Season ticket packages, partial-season plans and group deposits for the 2024-25 Squadron season are on sale at BirminghamSquadron.com or by calling (205) 719-0850.

All Birmingham Squadron contests are set to be televised locally on My68 in Birmingham and nationally streamed or televised on NBA TV, ESPN+, Tubi, NBAGLeague.com or the ESPN family of networks.

See below for Birmingham's full 2024-25 schedule.

DAY DATE HOME/AWAY OPPONENT TIME (CENTRAL)

SATURDAY 11/9/24 HOME MEXICO CITY 6 p.m.

Thursday 11/14/24 Away Rio Grande Valley 7 p.m.

Friday 11/15/24 Away Rio Grande Valley 7 p.m.

SUNDAY 11/17/24 HOME OKLAHOMA CITY 3 p.m.

FRIDAY 11/22/24 HOME AUSTIN 7 p.m.

SUNDAY 11/24/24 HOME OKLAHOMA CITY 3 p.m.

Tuesday 11/26/24 Away Austin 7 p.m.

SATURDAY 11/30/24 HOME MEMPHIS 11 a.m.

Monday 12/2/24 Away Memphis 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 12/4/24 HOME OSCEOLA 11:30 a.m.

FRIDAY 12/6/24 HOME OSCEOLA 7 p.m.

Tuesday 12/10/24 Away Oklahoma City 7 p.m.

Friday 12/13/24 Away Texas 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 12/14/24 Away Texas 7:30 p.m.

Friday 12/27/24 Away Raptors 905 3 p.m.

Monday 12/30/24 Away Motor City 6 p.m.

Sunday 1/5/25 Away Maine Noon

Tuesday 1/7/25 Away Long Island 6 p.m.

FRIDAY 1/10/25 HOME CAPITAL CITY 7 p.m.

SATURDAY 1/11/25 HOME CAPITAL CITY 6 p.m.

Wednesday 1/15/25 Away Windy City 7 p.m.

SUNDAY 1/19/25 HOME WISCONSIN 3 p.m.

TUESDAY 1/21/25 HOME WISCONSIN 7 p.m.

Thursday 1/23/25 Away Greensboro 6 p.m.

SATURDAY 1/25/25 HOME INDIANA 6 p.m.

SUNDAY 1/26/25 HOME COLLEGE PARK 5 p.m.

Wednesday 1/29/25 Away Raptors 905 6:30 p.m.

Saturday 2/1/25 Away Maine 6 p.m.

Monday 2/3/25 Away Long Island 6 p.m.

THURSDAY 2/6/25 HOME COLLEGE PARK 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 2/12/25 HOME WESTCHESTER 7 p.m.

THURSDAY 2/13/25 HOME INDIANA 7 p.m.

Thursday 2/20/25 Away Motor City 6 p.m.

Saturday 2/22/25 Away Cleveland 1 p.m.

Sunday 2/23/25 Away Cleveland 1 p.m.

Thursday 2/27/25 Away Windy City 7 p.m.

SUNDAY 3/2/25 HOME DELAWARE 3 p.m.

TUESDAY 3/4/25 HOME DELAWARE 11 a.m.

THURSDAY 3/6/25 HOME GRAND RAPIDS 7 p.m.

SATURDAY 3/8/25 HOME GRAND RAPIDS 6 p.m.

SUNDAY 3/9/25 HOME WESTCHESTER 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 3/12/25 HOME STOCKTON 7 p.m.

FRIDAY 3/14/25 HOME SANTA CRUZ 7 p.m.

SUNDAY 3/16/25 HOME SANTA CRUZ 3 p.m.

Saturday 3/22/25 Away Texas 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday 3/25/25 Away Rio Grande Valley 7 p.m.

Friday 3/28/25 Away Osceola 6 p.m.

Saturday 3/29/25 Away Osceola 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.