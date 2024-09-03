Iowa Wolves Announce 2024-25 Schedule

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves today announced its 2024-25 NBA G League schedule, highlighted by 24 home games at Wells Fargo Arena, including hosting Opening Night against the Wisconsin Herd on Friday, Nov. 8. The following night on Nov. 9, Iowa welcomes the Sioux Falls Skyforce to finish Opening Weekend. Single game tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 11. New this season, all evening Wolves home games will begin at 6:30 p.m. instead of the traditional 7 p.m. tip time.

The 2024-25 NBA G League season is divided into the Tip-Off Tournament and the Regular Season. The Wolves will play 14 Tip-Off games competing to be one of the top eight teams in the 2024 Winter Showcase held Dec. 19-22 in Orlando, Fla. Winter Showcase features a single-game elimination tournament for those top eight teams to crown a Tip-Off Tournament champion. Every team is guaranteed at least two Showcase games. The regular season slate includes 34 scheduled games with the top six teams in each conference making the playoffs.

The remaining portion of Iowa's Showcase Cup schedule after opening weekend starts with a four-game road trip that begins in Sioux Falls, S.D. with a rematch against the Skyforce on Nov. 12. The Wolves then play at the Indiana Mad Ants on Nov. 15 and 18 and end the trip at the Motor City Cruise on Nov. 20.

Iowa returns home to host the Grand Rapids Gold for a back-to-back series on Nov. 22 and 23 followed by its final road trip of the Tip-Off Tournament with games at the Herd on Nov. 29 and 30 and a game at the Windy City Bulls on Dec. 7. Home games against the Cleveland Charge on Dec. 9 and 10 and against the Cruise on Dec. 13 finish Iowa's Tip-Off Tournament schedule before the Winter Showcase in Orlando.

Iowa starts the regular season in Mexico City for a pair of games against the Mexico City Capitanes on Dec. 27 and 29. The Wolves then play at the Austin Spurs on Jan. 1. Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Santa Cruz Warriors on Jan. 4 and Jan. 7. The Wolves hit the road for games at the Salt Lake City Stars on Jan. 9 and at the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Jan. 11. A four-game homestand follows with a game against the Rip City Remix on Jan. 13, a game with the Swarm on Jan. 15 and followed with a back-to-back series against the G League's newest team and affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, the Valley Suns, on Jan. 23 and 24. A five-game road trip includes games at the Westchester Knicks on Jan. 27, the Maine Celtics on Jan. 29 and 31 and the Memphis Hustle on Feb. 3 and 5.

Iowa returns home to play seven of its next eight games at Wells Fargo Arena, starting with a back-to-back series against the Stockton Kings on Feb. 7 and 8 followed by the Education Day game against the Swarm on Feb. 11 and a game against the Remix on Feb. 13. After a trip to Sioux Falls for a Feb. 20 road game against the Skyforce, the Wolves welcome the San Diego Clippers on Feb. 23 and 24 and the Osceola Magic on Feb. 28.

The month of March features four home games with the Texas Legends coming to Des Moines on March 24 and 25 and the South Bay Lakers on March 29 and 30. The series with the Lakers finishes the regular season. Prior to the four March home games, Iowa embarks on a season-long six-game road trip that starts at the Stars on March 3 followed by games at the Oklahoma City Blue on March 10 and 12, at the Skyforce on March 16, at the Spurs on March 20 and at the Vipers on March 22.

Iowa Wolves' flex packs are currently on sale and will secure your seat to the Timberwolves preseason game at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Oct. 11. The flex packs include three ticket vouchers, good for any Iowa Wolves home game, for only $125. Buy your flex packs now. Single game tickets for Minnesota's preseason game are currently on sale.

Group deposits are now being accepted for the 2024-25 season. The Iowa Wolves offer a variety of on-court experiences for groups of all sizes to get your group howling. From pregame performances to postgame free throws on the Wolves' court, there is something for everyone and spots fill up fast! Place your deposit at iawolves.com/groups.

The team's marquee theme nights, Principal Community Series and full promotional schedule with fan giveaways will all be announced later.

