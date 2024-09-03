2024-25 NBA G League Season Tips off November 8

NEW YORK - The NBA G League today released its complete game schedule for the 2024-25 season, which tips off on Friday, Nov. 8. The new season features 31 teams, including the newly formed Valley Suns, the affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, and the rebranded San Diego Clippers, the affiliate of the LA Clippers. For the first time, all 30 NBA teams have an owned or operated NBA G League affiliate.

For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2024-25 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2024-25 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 8 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 34-game regular season, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.

Key dates during the 2024-25 season include:

Nov. 8 - The San Diego Clippers (LA Clippers) debut at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif., against the Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers).

Nov. 8 - The Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns) play their first NBA G League game when they visit the Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors).

Nov. 11 - The Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns) open their home schedule at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., against the Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings).

Dec. 19-22 - The 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase takes place at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orlando Convention Center.

Jan. 24 - The NBA G League debuts in Quebec, Canada when the Long Island Nets begin a six-game stint at Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec, 30 minutes outside of Montreal.

Additionally, the 2024-25 NBA G League calendar features several league-wide initiatives, including Hoops for Troops in November, Season of Giving in December, Martin Luther King Jr. Day games in January, Black History Month in February and Women's History Month in March.

The 2024-25 NBA G League broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

