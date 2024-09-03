Texas Legends Announce 2024-2025 Season Schedule

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, are excited to share the schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. The journey begins on Tuesday, November 12th, with an away game against Oklahoma City at 11:00 AM.

Mark your calendars for the home opener on Sunday, November 17th, when the Legends take on the Memphis Hustle at 3:30 PM at the Comerica Center. It's going to be an electrifying afternoon as we kick off the season in front of our home crowd.

2024-2025 Texas Legends Schedule

# Day Date Opponent Time (Local)

1 Tue 11/12/24 at Oklahoma City 11:00 AM

2 Fri 11/15/24 at Austin 7:00 PM

3 Sun 11/17/24 Memphis 3:30 PM

4 Thu 11/21/24 at Oklahoma City 7:00 PM

5 Sat 11/23/24 at Memphis 7:00 PM

6 Mon 11/25/24 Osceola 7:00 PM

7 Tue 11/26/24 Osceola 7:00 PM

8 Sat 11/30/24 at Austin 7:00 PM

9 Tue 12/03/24 at Mexico City 8:00 PM

10 Fri 12/06/24 Rio Grande Valley 7:30 PM

11 Sat 12/07/24 Rio Grande Valley 7:30 PM

12 Mon 12/09/24 at Mexico City 8:00 PM

13 Fri 12/13/24 Birmingham 7:30 PM

14 Sat 12/14/24 Birmingham 7:30 PM

15 TBD TBD TBD TBD

16 TBD TBD TBD TBD

17 Sat 12/28/24 Oklahoma City 7:30 PM

18 Tue 12/31/24 at Maine 12:00 PM

19 Fri 01/03/25 at Windy City 6:00 PM

20 Sat 01/04/25 at Windy City 6:00 PM

21 Mon 01/06/25 Austin 3:30 PM

22 Thu 01/09/25 at San Diego 7:00 PM

23 Fri 01/10/25 at San Diego 7:00 PM

24 Fri 01/17/25 Oklahoma City 7:30 PM

25 Sat 01/18/25 Memphis 7:30 PM

26 Mon 01/20/25 Memphis 3:30 PM

27 Thu 01/23/25 at Stockton 7:00 PM

28 Sun 01/26/25 at Stockton 2:00 PM

29 Wed 01/29/25 at South Bay 7:00 PM

30 Fri 01/31/25 at South Bay 7:00 PM

31 Tue 02/04/25 at Valley 7:00 PM

32 Fri 02/07/25 Mexico City 7:30 PM

33 Sat 02/08/25 Mexico City 7:30 PM

34 Sat 02/22/25 Rip City 7:30 PM

35 Sun 02/23/25 Rip City 3:30 PM

36 Tue 02/25/25 at Sioux Falls 6:30 PM

37 Thu 02/27/25 at Sioux Falls 6:30 PM

38 Sat 03/01/25 Long Island 7:30 PM

39 Sun 03/02/25 Long Island 3:30 PM

40 Thu 03/06/25 at Rio Grande Valley 7:00 PM

41 Sat 03/08/25 at Rio Grande Valley 7:00 PM

42 Fri 03/14/25 Salt Lake City 7:30 PM

43 Sat 03/15/25 Salt Lake City 7:30 PM

44 Tue 03/18/25 Santa Cruz 7:00 PM

45 Thu 03/20/25 Santa Cruz 7:00 PM

46 Sat 03/22/25 Birmingham 7:30 PM

47 Mon 03/24/25 at Iowa 6:30 PM

48 Tue 03/25/25 at Iowa 6:30 PM

49 Thu 03/27/25 at Valley 7:00 PM

50 Sat 03/29/25 Austin 7:30 PM

This season's schedule includes 50 games, starting with the 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, which gets underway on November 8th. The tournament wraps up in December with a champion crowned at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. After that, the regular season begins on December 27th, featuring 34 games that run through March 29th.

In the Tip-Off Tournament, teams will be grouped regionally, battling it out for a spot at the Winter Showcase. Once the tournament is over, all records reset, and the regular season kicks off. The top six teams from each conference will then move on to the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, leading up to the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.

The full schedule is now available, and tickets will be on sale soon. Stay tuned for more details, and be sure to visit the Texas Legends' official website for the latest updates.

