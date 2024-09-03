Stockton Kings Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced their 2024-25 season schedule.

For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2024-25 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2024-25 season, begins on Friday, November 8 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

The Tip-Off Tournament for the Stockton Kings will begin with a visit to Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona to play against the Valley Suns on November 11, followed by a two-game homestand against the Salt Lake City Stars (November 13 & 15). The Kings travel to Los Angeles to take on the South Bay Lakers on November 17, before returning home to play the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 20. The Kings will travel back to South Bay on November 24, before taking on the Suns right before Thanksgiving (November 27). Stockton will open the month of December on the road against the San Diego Clippers (December 1 & 3) before traveling back to Salt Lake (December 9). Between December 11-16, Stockton will host the Warriors, Rip City Remix and Suns before Winter Showcase play.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 34-game regular season. Stockton will host 17 home games at Adventist Health Arena and play 17 games on the road. The Kings will begin the regular season at home against the Austin Spurs with a back-to-back matchup at Adventist Health Arena on December 28 and 29 at 5:00 pm and 3:00 pm, respectively. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.

The Kings will see their longest homestretch in January, running from the 22ndto the 31st.Stockton will host the South Bay Lakers, Grand Rapids Gold, the Windy City Bulls and the Texas Legends twice, during the six-game period. In February, the Kings will take on the Capitanes in their first trip to Mexico City (February 2 & 4), followed by a back-to-back at the Iowa Wolves (February 7 & 8), before ending the road trip in Santa Cruz on February 13. Stockton will host the Memphis Hustle on February 26 at 11:00 am.

The first four games of March will be played at home against the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Valley Suns, and a back-to-back against the San Diego Clippers. Stockton will travel to a season-high seven away games in March, beginning with the Birmingham Squadron (March 12), the Osceola Magic (March 14 & 16) and the Oklahoma City Blue (March 19 & 21). The Kings will host the Sioux Falls Skyforce in their final home game (March 26) before concluding the regular season with a back-to-back against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on the road (March 28 & 29). The Kings will have seven back-to-back games this season.

Tickets for games at Adventist Health Arena will go on sale in the coming weeks. Fans interested in ticket plans, group ticket packages, or becoming a Season Ticket Member are encouraged to visit StocktonKings.com.

