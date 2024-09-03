Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule
September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced their full 2024-25 season schedule. Entering their third season at Van Andel Arena and fourth season affiliated with the Nuggets, the Gold will tip off the new season at home on Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. ET against the Windy City Bulls.
"This season marks an exciting chapter for the Gold as we continue to grow our presence in Grand Rapids and deepen our connection with the community and our fan base," said Steve Jbara, President of the Grand Rapids Gold. "We've got a lot of new and exciting elements that we are bringing to the arena this season and we can't wait for fans to experience it."
For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2024-25 season.
The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2024-25 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 8 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.
Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 34-game regular season, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.
Details on the Gold's promotional schedule, including theme nights, special events, and giveaways, will be announced at a later date.
