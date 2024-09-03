Charge Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule Presented by Seatgeek

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League will tip off their 2024-25 NBA G League season by hosting the Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers) on Saturday November 9, at 12:00 p.m. EST. The schedule of 14 Tip-Off Tournament games and 34 regular season games were announced today, with the NBA G League Winter Showcase matchups to be announced at a later date.

The Charge will play 17 of their 24 home games on the weekends - five Fridays, eight Saturdays, and four Sundays. The longest homestand will be five games over 12 days from January 10-21. Cleveland's longest stretch away from home will immediately follow, with five games in three cities over 12 days from January 23-February 3.

Home schedule highlights include a regular season beginning back-to-back against the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers) on December 27-28. Cleveland will host the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets) for their first two home games of 2025 on January 10-11. The team's annual 11:00 a.m. EST School Day game takes place on Wednesday, March 5 versus the Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic). The defending Eastern Conference Champion Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics) come to Cleveland for a pair of games March 7-8. The Charge will play their first-ever matchup against the Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers) when they visit on March 12.

2024-25 NBA G League schedule breakdown:

Teams play 14 games among four regional pods to start the Tip-Off Tournament (formerly Showcase Cup): The teams with the best winning percentage in each regional pod, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the championship during NBA G League Winter Showcase.

NBA G League Winter Showcase: Each team, regardless of seed, is guaranteed to play two games during the Showcase in Orlando during December 19-22 with matchups announced at the conclusion of the first 14 games.

Regular season begins after holiday break: Records reset to 0-0 as each team begins the 34-game regular season on December 27.

Get tickets to the 2024-25 Home Opener for FREE when you purchase a Charge 6-Game Plan featuring discounted tickets to our 6 BEST weekend promotional games of the season! Plus, all buyers receive a Charge mini basketball. Secure your 6-Game Plan today !

Upgrade your 6-Game Plan to premium floor seating with access to the Pope's Cocktails Courtside Club featuring all-inclusive food, beer, wine, and soft drinks. The high-energy Pope's Cocktails Courtside Club is the place for socializing or entertaining at a Charge game! Call 216-420-2730 to speak with a representative or fill out the form here.

The promotional and broadcast schedules, as well as single game ticket information will be announced at a later date. Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X & Instagram and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.