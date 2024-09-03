Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

September 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)







This past week the National Lacrosse League's Panther City Lacrosse Club suddenly ceased operations, the California League's Modesto Nuts announced they will be staying for another season in the California city, and the NBA G League filled two head coaching vacancies with the Austin Spurs naming Scott King their head coach and the Greensboro Swarm naming D.J. Bakker to the top spot. Highlights from this week come from the Premier Lacrosse League, California League, Pioneer League, Florida State League, Midwest League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Football League, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, Northern Super League, MLS NEXT Pro, Professional Women's Hockey League, North American Hockey League, and Major League Rugby.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced that its Panther City Lacrosse Club franchise will cease all operations effective immediately. Players under contract will be included in a dispersal draft among the 14 remaining NLL teams before the free agency period begins. "We have worked tirelessly to resolve a complex situation, but this untimely withdrawal of Panther City's membership placed the league in an unprecedented situation," said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "We'll move forward with fortitude and confidence, building off our record league attendance last year and the positive momentum generated from our 37th season.

Premier Lacrosse League

TOP 10 PLAYS of the 2024 PLL Season

BASEBALL

California League

Modesto City Council unanimously approved an extension of the Modesto Nuts lease at John Thurman Field through September 2025.

The Visalia Rawhide and the City of Visalia have reached an agreement to upgrade Valley Strong Ballpark to meet current facility standards, thereby enabling Visalia to continue to host professional baseball in the community. Minor League Baseball has been a part of Visalia since 1946. "We are excited to be continuing the rich history of Minor League Baseball in this community that has been so supportive of the team for over seven decades," said Sam Sigal, President & Co-Owner of the Visalia Rawhide. "We are very pleased with the City's cooperation to teach an agreement that will work for both parties. We also know that these improvements will be very beneficial to the players who cross the plate in Visalia. ¬Â

Pioneer League

Oakland Ballers to kick fan appreciation to a new level. The Oakland Ballers are partnering with Fan Controlled Sports to allow a partially crowd-managed game when they face the Idaho Falls Chukars.

Florida State League

Lucy May's debut as the bat dog for the Phillies single A minor-league affiliate the Clearwater Threshers was more entertaining than we ever could have imagined; The dogs debut gone wrong as the dog runs away, runs in the dugout poops on the field, approaches the pitcher on the mound and refuses to get the bat.

Midwest League

Cardinals prospect Brody Moore collects career-high 4 hits and sets a franchise single-game record with five stolen bases for High-A Peoria

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The Austin Spurs announced that the team has named Scott King as head coach, making him the 10th head coach in franchise history. Prior to joining the Spurs, King spent five seasons with the New York Knicks, most recently as their assistant director of player development. After starting his coaching career in 2017 as a video intern with the Indiana Mad Ants, G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, King spent one season with the Detroit Pistons as a video intern during the 2018-19 season. Following his stint in Detroit, he was hired as the head video coordinator for the Knicks in 2019 where he spent three seasons before being promoted to assistant director of player development prior to the 2022-23 season.

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the organization has hired D.J. Bakker as head coach of the Greensboro Swarm. Bakker becomes the fourth head coach in franchise history. A veteran with 11 years of NBA coaching experience, Bakker most recently served as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks (2023-24). "We are thrilled to introduce D.J. Bakker as the head coach of the Greensboro Swarm," said Peterson. "D.J. brings 11 years of professional coaching experience, has an extensive background in player development and talent evaluation, and he is a proven leader at the NBA and G League levels. His communications skills allow him to build strong relationships with his players and staff, and his emphasis on work ethic, preparation and development is in lockstep with our organizational values. We are looking forward to beginning our partnership with D.J. as we welcome him, his wife, Laura, and their family to the Carolinas. ¬Â Prior to his time in Milwaukee, Bakker spent five seasons (2018-23) with the Detroit Pistons, beginning as a player development coach before being promoted to an assistant coach. He served as the head coach of the Motor City Cruise, Detroit's NBA G League affiliate, beginning in their inaugural 2021-22 season, accumulating a 39-25 (.609) record over two years.

Mac McClung's Best Career Dunks

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson goes off for 41 PTS & 17 REB vs. the Phoenix Mercury

Check out these highlights from Caitlin Clark's career high 31-point outing in the Indiana Fever's win over the Chicago Sky.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

An independent arbitrator has upheld the CFL's indefinite suspension of Alouettes lineman Shawn Lemon for sports betting. TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor has more on the decision and why it will likely end Lemon's CFL career.

Following the Argonauts' walk-off win over the Riders on a game-winning rouge Thursday night, TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji joins SportsCentre to chat about what people across the league are saying about the game and if there should be an adjustment to the rules.

Indoor Football League

In a highly anticipated move, the Bay Area Panthers have announced the return of 7-time football champion, Rob Keefe, as Head Coach and President of Football Operations for the second consecutive year. Keefe re-signs to the football franchise that he not only led to be a formidable force in the league with the best 2024 season record (13-3), but the organization that secured the Indoor Football League National Championship in 2023 under his guidance. Keefe's two-year tenure with the Panthers has been characterized by his innovative approach to the game, and his ability to galvanize players.

"Our goal is to win a championship every year," said Keefe. "We will ensure our standards and expectations are echoed throughout our organization and in the community. ¬Â

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Megan Rapinoe speaks to Ali Krieger on Futbol W after her Seattle Reign jersey retirement.

USL Super League

Brooklyn Football Club announced that Mackenzie Pluck has joined the team ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Pluck comes to Brooklyn after playing in the NWSL with Angel City FC during the 2023 season and, most recently, with Gotham FC. Pluck is from North Wales, PA, and previously played for Duke University, where she totaled 78 starts and played in a school-record 107 matches. During her time at Duke, she scored 21 goals and 29 assists and led Duke to three straight NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal appearances in her final three years. Pluck began her professional career with Angel City FC as a free agent where she played in six matches. "I'm so thrilled to get started with Brooklyn FC," said Pluck. "This place is home away from home for me. To represent this club and to be a part of this inaugural season is an honor. I'm so grateful to get started with these talented players and bring professional football to this amazing city. ¬Â

Highlights of FC Barcelona 6-0 win in a International Friendly match against Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl.

Northern Soccer League

Vancouver Rise FC officially unveiled the club's name, brand, and logo during a launch event at D/6 Bar & Lounge at Parq Vancouver, led by Vancouver Rise FC president Sinead King and sporting director Stephanie Labbé, as well as Northern Super League (NSL) president Christina Litz, and hosted by Canadian television sportscaster Kate Beirness. "This is a landmark moment for professional sports in Canada," said Labbé. "Vancouver has always had incredible support for the women's game, and now the city finally has a team to call their own. After months of consulting with fans and stakeholders, we are proud to announce the identity of this club that we are building together. Vancouver Rise FC will be a team that will inspire generations to come, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to be a part of it. ¬Â

Vancouver Rise FC logo reveal

MLS NEXT Pro

Chattanooga FC goalkeeper Jean Antoine talks about MLS NEXT Pro, his recent experience participating in Goalie Wars, and what playing for Chattanooga and its fans means to him.

HOCKEY

Professional Women's Hockey League

Season One Best Overall Moments

North American Hockey League

The New Mexico Ice Wolves and Outpost Ice Arenas announced a multi-year partnership with Chevron starting with the upcoming 2024-2025 hockey season. As part of the partnership Chevron will have an in-ice logo in the NM Ice Wolves game rink and dasher board in the south rink of Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque, NM. "We are thrilled to partner with Chevron as they are such a leader in an industry so critical to the state of New Mexico," said Stan E. Hubbard, Owner of the New Mexico Ice Wolves and Outpost Ice Arenas. "Chevron will help us grow the game of hockey and all ice sports in the state and we look forward to working together on exciting and fun promotions for fans. ¬Â "Chevron's support for the New Mexico Ice Wolves is a perfect fit," says Chevron General Manager of Operations Bobby Hulett. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to the communities in New Mexico where we live and work and will put smiles on the faces of many of our employees who share a love for hockey. ¬Â

New Mexico Ice Wolves head coach Kevin Hartzell talks about how his previous experiences in junior hockey and at New Mexico have led him to the head coaching job and his excitement for the upcoming NAHL Showcase.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, announced the results of the 2024 MLR College Draft. The draft consisted of three rounds of 12 picks each, totaling 36 selections by MLR franchises. The 2024 MLR College Draft was the fifth in league history, featuring the deepest talent pool to date. St. Mary's College of California saw six players drafted, the most in this year's draft, while a total of 22 schools were represented with selections. Anthem RC selected Erich Storti with the first pick. Storti joins Rick Rose (Miami, 2023), Sam Golla (Dallas, 2022), Eric Naposki (Dallas, 2021), and Conner Mooneyham (Dallas, 2020) as the first overall players to be taken in the draft.

Leo grad Peyton Wall selected the Chicago Hounds in first round, 10th overall of 2024 Major League Rugby draft

San Diego Legion is thrilled to announce the appointment of John Manenti as its new Head Coach. John brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in both 7s and 15s formats. Most recently, he served as the Head Coach of the Australian National Men's Sevens team. Ryan Patterson, Team Owner of San Diego Legion, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, saying, "Throughout the Head Coach recruitment process, John consistently stood out from an exceptionally talented field of candidates. His strategic vision for rugby, coupled with his demonstrated ability to elevate teams and foster winning cultures, left us deeply impressed. We are thrilled to welcome a coach of his caliber to San Diego Legion, confident in his expertise and dedication to lead our team to new successes. ¬Â

NOLA GOLD Rugby is thrilled to announce the appointment of Danny Lee as the new Head Coach, bringing his wealth of international experience and deep rugby expertise to New Orleans. With a remarkable background both on the field and on the sidelines, Danny is set to lead NOLA GOLD into an exciting new era. Coach Lee is a highly esteemed and experienced rugby coach with a distinguished career both on and off the field. As a former professional player, Lee built a reputation as a tenacious scrum-half, earning caps with the All Blacks and making his mark in Super Rugby with standout performances for the Otago Highlanders and Waikato Chiefs.

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 3, 2024

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.