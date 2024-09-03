Georgia Swarm Select Seth Van Schepen and Caleb Kueber in Panther City Dispersal Draft

September 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm acquired forward/defensive player Seth Van Schepen and transition player Caleb Kueber during the National Lacrosse League's (NLL) Dispersal Draft, following the dissolution of Panther City Lacrosse Club. The draft was held to allocate Panther City's roster after the team announced its cessation of operations.

The Swarm, originally holding the 10th pick in the Dispersal Draft, strategically traded that pick to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Seth Van Schepen. Standing at 6'6", Van Schepen is a versatile lefty forward, initially drafted 10th overall by the Roughnecks in the 2022 NLL Draft. In the 2022-2023 season, he appeared in 16 games, recording one goal and four assists. Last season, Van Schepen transitioned to defense, playing 14 games, where he tallied one goal, three assists, 38 loose balls, seven caused turnovers, and six blocks.

With the 26th pick in the Dispersal Draft, the Swarm selected Caleb Kueber, a left-handed forward originally drafted 17th overall by Panther City in the 2021 NLL Draft. Although Kueber was not on Panther City's active roster last season, he has previously played for the Victoria Shamrocks Jr. A, represented England at the 2019 World Indoor Lacrosse Championship in Langley, and had a stellar career at Mercyhurst University. During his time at Mercyhurst, Kueber appeared in 45 games (36 starts), scoring 127 goals, providing 61 assists, collecting 60 ground balls, and causing 15 turnovers. His accolades include being named to the DII USILA All-American First Team (2021), DII USILA First Team All-North Region (2021), DII US Lacrosse Magazine All-American Second Team (2021), and DII Great Midwest Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year (2021). Kueber attended the University of Denver in 2022 but did not play due to injury.

The NLL Dispersal Draft was a critical event for teams looking to strengthen their rosters with experienced talent from Panther City Lacrosse Club. Each team had the opportunity to pick players based on their final standings in the 2023-24 NLL season.

NLL Commissioner Brett Frood commented on Panther City's departure, saying, "We have worked tirelessly to resolve a complex situation, but the untimely withdrawal of Panther City's membership placed the league in an unprecedented position. We'll move forward with fortitude and confidence, building on our record league attendance last year and the positive momentum generated from our 37th season."

While the franchise will no longer exist, the National Lacrosse League will continue to invest in youth lacrosse and the new NLL UnBoxed program in the Dallas, Texas area.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.