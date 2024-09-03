Black Bears Acquire Zach Higgins from Philadelphia

September 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have acquired Zach Higgins from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for defenceman Liam Patten and a first-round pick in the 2027 NLL Draft. The 6'1", 225 lbs. goaltender has played 156 games in the NLL over ten seasons with Minnesota, Georgia, Calgary, Buffalo, and Philadelphia.

A Courtice Ont. native, Higgins led the NLL in saves (757) and shots faced (970) in 2024 and ranks 20th among all-time NLL goaltenders in wins with 42. Before his tenure in the NLL, Higgins was a member of the Clarington Green Gaels of the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League where he was awarded the league's Goaltender of the Year Award in 2007 and 2008. In 2011, he won the Minto Cup as a starting goaltender for the Whitby Warriors of the Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League, ahead of signing with the NLL's Minnesota Swarm as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

