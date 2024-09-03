Mammoth Favorites Zed Williams, Warren Jeffrey Set to Compete in PLL Semifinals

September 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - We're all about the box around these parts ... But when two of our guys in Zed Williams and Warren Jeffrey are set to compete in the Premier Lacrosse League's (PLL) Semifinals this weekend, we're going to show them some love.

Williams and his Maryland Whipsnakes will head to Long Island, New York this week in preparation for their showdown with the No. 1-seeded New York Atlas. Set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. MT, the Whipsnakes will bring some momentum into the "win or go home" matchup after picking up a tight 11-10 win over the Denver Outlaws this past weekend in Boston.

Williams recorded a power-play goal during the second period in a contest which raged back and forth throughout the evening. One of eight different scorers to get on the board as the Whipsnakes spread the workload around while rocking some sick black jerseys, Williams regularly drew some double teams and recovery slide efforts as he held down his side of the O-zone.

Trailing only Jeff Teat, who plays for Maryland's opponent this weekend in the New York Atlas, in regular season single-point scoring (which records only regular goals, not 2-pointers), Williams managed 26 goals to Teat's 28 as he logged yet another productive summer of high quality ball.

Totaling 31 points (26g, 5a) in 10 regular season appearances, Williams has been a staple of the Whipsnakes offense for several years now, and will need to make an impact this weekend for the club if they hope to take down New York on home field turf.

In Warren Jeffrey's world, who plays for the Utah Archers, the defenseman will be heading east rather well-rested, as the Archers entered the postseason as the league's No. 2 seed, thus earning a first-round bye alongside the Atlas.

Assembling a 6-4 regular season record en route to finishing atop the Western Conference, Utah has plenty of talent throughout its roster and should be primed to give the No. 6 seed Carolina Chaos all they can handle Saturday evening, with faceoff set for 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN+.

In 10 regular season appearances with the Archers this summer, Jeffrey recorded seven caused turnovers and 15 ground balls as a regular member of the team's defensive unit.

Mammoth fans are encouraged to stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels, with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft right around the corner, set to take place on Sept. 15!

