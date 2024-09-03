Thunderbirds Add Pair in 2024 NLL Dispersal Draft

September 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds added to their roster on Monday morning as a part of the 2024 NLL Dispersal Draft, selecting forward Jason Knox and Patrick Foley.

Knox, 23, just finished his rookie season with Panther City after being selected by the franchise with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NLL Draft.

The Huntsville, Ontario product finished fourth in scoring last season for Panther City, posting 23 goals and 50 points.

Prior to making the jump to the NLL, Knox spent four summers with the OJLL's Burlington Blaze, scoring 72 goals and ending his junior career with 213 points in 53 career games.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound left-handed forward is a graduate of Ohio State and split his collegiate career between the Buckeyes and Hobart.

"It has been a hectic summer with the dispersal draft, but I couldn't be happier with where I ended up," Knox said. "I can't wait to get started on my future with the Thunderbirds. I'm really looking forward to meeting the guys and getting to work."

Foley, 27, has spent all three of his seasons in the National Lacrosse League with Panther City.

In 50 career games over that span, he has three goals and 16 points along with 207 loose balls and 44 caused turnovers.

The Winchester, Massachusetts product spent his collegiate career with Johns Hopkins, appearing in 48 career games for the Blue Jays

"Patrick is a fantastic one-on-one defender and a loose ball hound," Head coach Mike Accursi said. "He is another athletic defender we are adding to our already solid defensive core."

