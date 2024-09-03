Bandits Sign Highfield to One-Year Contract

September 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed transition player Cory Highfield to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Highfield (6'2", 200 lbs., 5/16/1996) played in five games for the Bandits after being acquired via trade from the Rochester Knighthawks in February, notching one assist and collecting 14 loose balls. A three-year NLL veteran, Highfield has played in 25 career NLL games with the Bandits and Knighthawks. The Georgetown, Ontario native has totaled 20 points (12+8) and 83 loose-ball recoveries in his career. Highfield was drafted by Rochester in the second round (18th overall) in the 2019 NLL Entry Draft by Rochester.

