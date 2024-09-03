Miles Thompson Signs One-Year Agreement with the Swarm

September 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm are excited to announce the signing of forward Miles Thompson to a one-year contract. Thompson, a key player known for his dynamic scoring ability and exceptional field vision, will continue to bring his talents to the Swarm for the upcoming season.

Last season, Thompson made appearances in a few games as he worked his way back from an injury that wasn't quite ready to go. Despite limited action, his contributions were impactful, and he is now fully prepared to make a significant impact as he returns to the field.

