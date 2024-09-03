Ottawa Black Bears Re-Sign Jacob Gasperetti to a Two-Year Contract

September 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have signed Jacob Gasperetti to a two-year contract. Gasperetti, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, was previously signed by the New York Riptide and the Albany FireWolves.

The left-shot forward spent his junior career with the Nepean Knights of the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League. In 52 career regular season games with the Knights, Gasperetti recorded 21 goals and 30 assists for a point total of 51. In 15 playoff appearances with the Knights, he scored three goals and added on three assists for a total of six points.

The 6'0, 185 lbs. forward also previously played for Bishops University, with whom he was named both Offensive Player of the Year and to the Lacrosse All-Canadian team following the 2022-23 season, as well as to the CUFLA All-Canadian team in 2021-22.

"We are very excited to get Jacob signed," said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "We had a glimpse of what he could do last year when we acquired him, but really want to see what he can do with a full training camp with the team."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.