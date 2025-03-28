Black Bears Grab Second Straight Victory with Win over Wings

March 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Four players had four or more points as the Ottawa Black Bears thumped the Philadelphia Wings 13-5 for their second consecutive win. Jeff Teat had a nine-point night with four goals and five assists, while Taggart Clark had a personal best four goals and three assists. Connor Kearnan reached the 300th point of his career as he recorded one goal and five assists.

GAME BREAKDOWN

It took 6:11 for the first goal of the game, but it was none other than Jeff Teat with his 40th of the season to put the Black Bears up 1-0. Receiving credit for assists on the goal were Taggart Clark and Travis Longboat.

The Wings tied it up at 1-1 with a power play goal at 7:58 as Brennan O'Neill scored his 21st goal of the season.

With a power play chance of their own, the Black Bears made the most of their man advantage and restored their lead at 2-1 with Larson Sundown's signature dunk from behind the net. The Wings were quick to challenge the goal, which went under review. Following a lengthy review, the goal stood and Larson Sundown picked up his 22nd goal of the season. Assisting the goal were Connor Kearnan and Jeff Teat.

Phil Caputo tied the game up at 2-2 when he scored his with 2:36 left to play in the first quarter. Like their first, the Wings' second goal came on the power play.

The Black Bears didn't wait long to get one back, as Reilly O'Connor scored his goal of the season from just past the centreline following a sneaky hidden ball play by Connor Kearnan and the team just 15 seconds later.

Thanks to the late goal from Reilly O'Connor, the Black Bears closed out the first quarter with a one-goal lead over the Wings at a score of 3-2.

Doubling the Black Bears lead to 4-2 just 2:19 into the second quarter was Jeff Teat with his second goal of the game. Connor Kearnan and Taggart Clark both picked up their second assist of the game each on Teat's goal. With the goal, Teat moved into the league lead in goals.

At 3:38 into the quarter, the Wings got back within one when Blaze Riorden scored his 17th goal of the season.

A strong individual effort from Taggart Clark paid off as he scored his 11th goal of the season to make it 5-3 in favour of the Black Bears. Connor Kearnan and Jeff Teat both assisted the goal, their third and second assists of the night respectively.

Taggart Clark doubled down on his former team for his second goal of the game at 7:44 into the second to extend the team's lead to three at 6-3. Assisting the goal were Travis Longboat and Jeff Teat.

Completing the hat trick just 26 seconds later was the captain Jeff Teat as he made it 7-3 with 6:50 to play in the second quarter. Jake Stevens and Kevin Brownell were both credited with assists on Teat's goal.

A four-on-three power play was capitalized on by the Black Bears when Reilly O'Connor scored his second goal of the game in the dying seconds of the first half with 28 seconds left to play in the quarter. Connor Kearnan and Jeff Teat continued their offensive showings as they both picked up assists on the goal.

Following four straight goals from the Black Bears, they headed into halftime leading by five at a score of 8-3.

The Wings opened the third quarter just 19 seconds in as Phil Caputo scored his second goal of the game to cut the Black Beard' lead to 8-4. However, the Black Bears were quick to challenge for a crease violation and a review ensued. After deliberation from the officials, it was determined there was in fact a crease violation and the goal was called off, keeping the score at 8-3.

With 8:03 to play in the third, Jeff Teat scored his fourth goal of the game to officially open the third quarter scoring. Assisting the goal were Travis Longboat and Larson Sundown.

With the lone goal of the quarter from Jeff Teat, the Black Bears headed into the final frame up 9-3.

Only 18 seconds into the fourth quarter, Callum Jones buried his second goal of the season to help the Black Bears hit double digits at 10-3. Jones' goal, a solo effort, came unassisted.

Connor Kearnan scored his goal of the season and fifth point of the game to extend the Black Bears' lead to 11-3 at 1:38 into the quarter following a nifty passing play. Assisted by Reilly O'Connor and Taggart Clark, the goal marked Kearnan's 300th point of his career.

Cutting the Black Bears lead to 11-4 was Joe Resetarits with his 33rd goal of the game at 4:08 into the fourth quarter.

The Wings got their second straight goal as Evan Messenger scored his first of the season with 6:06 left in the game.

A quick shot from behind the Wings' defender earned Taggart Clark a hat trick of his own with 4:44 left in the fourth quarter, putting the Black Bears up 12-5. Receiving credit for assists on the goal were Connor Kearnan and Jeff Teat. Following the goal, Deacan Knott entered the game in relief of Nick Damude.

Taggart Clark continued to shine against his former team with his fourth goal and seventh point of the night coming in the final minute of play. The feat marked a new career high in both goals and points in a single game for Clark. Assisting his goal were Reilly O'Connor and Eric Fannell.

With the late goal from Taggart Clark, the Black Bears closed out the night with a 13-5 victory for their second straight win.

The Black Bears will return to play on the road next week on Saturday, April 5 when the team travels to Rochester to take on the Rochester Knighthawks at 7:00 p.m. ET.

