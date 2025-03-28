Albany FireWolves Student-Athletes of the Week Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany: Shenendehowa High School Girls' Alpine Skiing

March 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to name the Shenendehowa High School Girls' Alpine Skiing as this week's High School Student-Athletes of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany. The Shenendehowa High School Girls' Alpine Skiing have shown their commitment to athletics, to their community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Student-Athletes of the week will receive a prize pack courtesy of Dave & Buster's - Albany and tickets to an upcoming Albany FireWolves game. The Shenendehowa High School Girls' Alpine Skiing were honored during the FireWolves' home game on Saturday, March 22 for their accomplishments on and off the field of play.

To nominate student-athletes please fill out the form at this link: https://albanyfirewolves.com/high-school-student-athlete-of-the-week/

Girls Alpine Skiing - Shenendehowa High School

The members of the Shenendehowa Girls' Alpine Skiing are Sarah MacFarlane, Marissa Bach and Taylor Rose who helped Shenendehowa secure their third state title in the last four years. Senior Sarah MacFarlane was the team's top finisher, finishing fourth in the giant slalom on Monday and 11th in the slalom on Tuesday to earn her third team state championship.

Congratulations to the Shenendehowa High School Girls' Alpine Skiing! The FireWolves wish them continued success in the classroom and on the field of play in the future. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's - Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area. More winners will be chosen each week during the high school season.

Get tickets now for Retro Night presented by La Salle Institute on April 12 at MVP Arena at 7 pm! The FireWolves will be wearing specialty Retro Jerseys that will be auctioned off.

Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.