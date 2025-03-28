Player Transactions

March 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dillon Ward on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brandon Humphrey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Nate Faccin from the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Tyler Carpenter from the Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tyler Carpenter to the Practice Player List.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 28, 2025

Player Transactions - NLL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.