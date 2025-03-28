Game Prep: Black Bears at Wings

March 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Ottawa Black Bears are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Wings in the first and only meeting between the two teams this season tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Black Bears enter tonight's game hot off a 14-9 win over the Colorado Mammoth at home on Sunday. In his return from injury, Callum Jones picked up an assist and helped the Black Bears' defence stand strong. Jeff Teat had yet another dominant offensive outing with five goals and four assists for nine points, while Connor Kearnan had six points (two goals, four assists) and Reilly O'Connor had five (one goal, four assists).

At the other end of the floor, the Black Bears will face off against the Wings for the first and only time this season. The Wings enter tonight's game following a 15-8 loss to the Toronto Rock on March 22. Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Black Bears and Wings match up:

Jeff Teat (39) - GOALS - Joe Resetarits (32)

Jeff Teat (46) - ASSISTS - Mitch Jones (69)

Jeff Teat (85) - POINTS - Joe Resetarits (98)

Brent Noseworthy (92) - LOOSE BALLS - Mitch Jones (89)

Zach Higgins (568) - SAVES - Nick Damude (573)

Don't miss a thing! Fans can watch tonight's game on NLL+, and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

