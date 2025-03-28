Warriors Fans Make History with World Record Flip Cup Game

March 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors love to throw parties for their fans, especially themed parties. Last Saturday, during College Night against the Georgia Swarm, Warriors fans not only celebrated a thrilling 15-13 victory but also etched their names into the record books with the world's biggest flip cup game.

A staggering 327 participants took part, surpassing the previous record of 229 set by Florida State University fraternity Beta Theta Pi in 2017. Warriors' fans shattered that mark by nearly 100 people, making history at Rogers Arena.

Following the game, college students and fans were invited onto the turf where they were greeted by Timbr, the Warriors Dance Team, and in-game hosts Celine Trimarchi and Elan Chark. Excitement buzzed through the crowd as long tables were set up for the ultimate flip cup showdown. Though the cups were empty, the energy was anything but, with fans ready to be part of a legendary moment.

Before the game started, Elan rallied the crowd with the classic soccer chant "Olé olé olé olé,' which was met with enthusiastic cheers. Two teams lined up on either side of long tables and the competition was fierce as participants battled to flip their cups. The record-breaking event took just over 17 minutes to complete, with cheers erupting from the victorious team.

While one side may have claimed bragging rights, every participant left a winner, now forever part of Warriors history.

The Warriors are already eyeing an ever bigger flip cup challenge next season, so if you missed this one, get ready because history might just be rewritten again.

