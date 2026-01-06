Oshawa FireWolves Sign Carson Moyer to a Two-Year Contract

Oshawa FireWolves forward Carson Moyer

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the signing of forward Carson Moyer to a two-year contract and have assigned him to the active roster, pending league approval.

In a corresponding move, the FireWolves have moved forward Corson Kealey to the practice roster and released defender Hayden Summers-Thompson.

Moyer has been playing in the Arena Lacrosse League with the Paris RiverWolves and in 4 games played during the 2025-2026 season has amassed 35 points on 19 goals and 16 assists. The 6'1" lefty saw his first NLL action with the FireWolves a year ago during the 2024-2025 season and collected 6 points (2g, 4a) in 4 games played. He scored his first career goal in a win against the Colorado Mammoth on January 18 of last season.

The Oshawa FireWolves will face the Halifax Thunderbirds this Saturday, January 10 at 7 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre. It will be Green Gaels Night and the FireWolves will be wearing Green Gaels inspired jerseys to honour the legendary Oshawa Green Gaels teams of the 1960s.

