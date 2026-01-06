Seals Look to Snap Skid When They Host Toronto this Friday on "Retro Night" at Pechanga Arena

The San Diego Seals find themselves in uncharted territory, 0-2 at home to start the season for the first time since 2019, so the team is eager to return to the field to turn the tide and they'll get that chance this Friday night (Jan. 9) when they host the Toronto Rock (1-2) at Pechanga Arena. Faceoff is 7:30 p.m. PT.

And if this Friday night's game is anything like last season's meeting between the teams, fans are in for a treat. Last year when the Seals and Rock met in Toronto, Wes Berg scored the 250th goal of his career with just 49 seconds remaining to give the Seals a 11-10 come-from-behind victory, their first in the head-to-head series.

Single-game tickets for Friday night's clash against Toronto are on sale at https://sealslax.com/.

Tickets start at just $22.

The Seals come into Friday night's game still smarting from a 15-11 loss to Calgary this past Saturday night at Pechanga Arena. They dug themselves an early hole and trailed 7-4 at the half before rallying to tie the game at 9-9 late in the third, only to see Calgary outscore them 6-2 down the stretch for the win. It was a physical contest that featured several fights and a combined 20 called penalties, including 12 against the Seals. Despite giving up 15 goals, the Seals were tenacious on defense in forcing 12 turnovers while coming away with 82 loose balls. Offensively, seven different players scored goals for the Seals, including Berg and Tre Leclaire, who paced the squad with three apiece, while for the second time in three games, Trevor Baptiste won a faceoff and drove to the net and scored an unassisted goal.

Across the aisle, Toronto comes in at 1-2 and off a 17-11 home loss to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in their most recent outing back on Dec. 27. The Rock's lone win this season was a 11-10 victory over Calgary at home on Dec. 13. They are looking to avoid an 0-2 start on the road.

Despite the slow start to the Seals' 2025-26 campaign, Pechanga Arena (aka "The Electric Factory") remains one of the toughest and loudest arenas to play in for opposing teams in the National Lacrosse League. The Seals have won nine of their last 14 regular-season games at Pechanga Arena and since the start of the 2022-23 season, San Diego is 21-8 in regular-season games played inside The Electric Factory.

Broadcast Information

For those unable to make it to Pechanga Arena in person on Friday night, the game will be broadcast locally on Spectrum Cable Channel 4 and streamed to a global audience on ESPN+.

Regular-Season Milestones on the Horizon

- Wes Berg (286 career goals) needs 14 more to reach 300 for his career.

- Berg (691 career points) needs 9 more to reach 700 for his career.

- Trevor Baptiste has 1,696 career faceoff wins and needs just 4 more to reach 1,700.

- Baptiste has 997 career loose balls secured and needs just 3 more to reach 1,000 for his career.

- Eli Gobrecht has 88 career forced turnovers and needs just 12 more to reach 100.

- Corey Small has scored 953 career points and needs 47 more to reach 1,000.

Seals-Rock Head-to-Head

All-time, the Seals are just 1-4 against Toronto and 0-2 at Pechanga Arena.

A Look Back at Last Season's Contest

Wes Berg capped off a four-goal night with a game-winning goal with just 49 seconds left as the Seals ended a three-game losing streak with an 11-10 win over Toronto at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. For Berg, the game-winner was the 250th goal of his illustrious career and his game-leading fourth of the night. The Seals were in command for most of the game, holding leads of 2-1 after one period, 6-3 at halftime and 9-5 after three periods but the Rock caught fire in the fourth. They scored five unanswered goals in the first 7:59 before Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri settled down and didn't give up a goal the rest of the night as part of a 39-save effort. Defensively, Zach Currier scooped up a game-high 13 loose balls, while Matt Wright and Eli Gobrecht each forced a pair of turnovers among 11 takeaways San Diego's defense recorded on the night.

A glance at the 2025-26 Seals Roster

The Seals' 2025-26 roster is a mix of new and old. While the team returns many of its top players from a year ago, they've also added a number of new faces.

Top returnees include forward and team captain Wes Berg, goaltender Chris Origlieri, faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste, forwards Pat Kavanagh, Tre Leclaire and Ben McIntosh, transition men Zach Currier and Trent DiCicco, and defenders Eli Gobrecht, Danny Logan and Graydon Bradley.

Leclaire leads the team in goals (6) and points (16) and is tied with Berg and Kavanagh for the lead in assists (7). Baptiste has been particularly dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 74 of 90 (82%) just three games into the season.

Defensively, Currier leads the team in loose balls secured (42) and he's tied with Wright and Logan for the lead in caused turnovers (4). Currier's also tied for the team lead in blocked shots (3) with Gobrecht and Shoemay.

The team's top newcomers include forwards Connor Robinson and Corey Small. Robinson, who came over in a trade from Colorado, was the third-leading scorer for the Mammoth a season ago, tallying 67 points on 23 goals and 44 assists, while Small, who signed with the Seals as a free agent, was the third-leading scorer for Toronto with 51 points on 25 goals and 26 assists. Robinson has three goals and five assists for the Seals this season, while Small has four goals and four assists.

Rookie Noah Armitage has also been a pleasant surprise as the newcomer from Stony Brook already has two goals and five assists on the young season.

Roster Breakdown

The Seals' current 21-man regular season roster sees the team carrying eight forwards, seven defenders, four transition men and two goalies. The breakdown is below:

Forwards: Wes Berg, Ben McIntosh, Jake Govett, Tre Leclaire, Pat Kavanagh, Dylan Watson, Connor Robinson, Corey Small, and Noah Armitage.

Defensemen: Danny Logan, Kellen Leclair, Graydon Bradley, Eli Gobrecht, Matt Wright, Patrick Shoemay, James Barclay and Zack Deaken.

Transition: Zach Currier, Trent DiCicco, faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste and rookie Ari Steenhuis.

Goaltenders: Chris Origlieri and Cam Dunkerley.

Kellen Leclair and McIntosh are currently on Injured-Reserve, as is transition man Cam Acchione who started the season on the Injured-Reserve list. Also, forward Chris Kavanagh and Deaken on the Physically Unable to Perform list. All players are expected to return, though there is no timeline for when that will take place.

Team Captains

Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill announced the team's 2025-26 Team Captains going into the season as voted on by the players.

Wes Berg will serve as team captain for the third straight season. Danny Logan and Graydon Bradley have been selected as assistant captains for home games, while Zach Currier and Eli Gobrecht have been tabbed as assistant captains for the team's road contests.

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill owns a career regular-season won-loss ledger of 63-42 (.600) since joining the Seals in 2018. He has guided the Seals to the playoffs in each of the five full seasons he's been at the helm.

2025-26 Game Recaps

Game 1 at Ottawa: The Seals opened their 2025-26 NLL in Ottawa and needed every one of the 16 goals they scored as they held off a feisty Black Bears squad, 16-13, to earn their first win of the season. It was a thrilling game that saw the teams combine for an unbelievable 14 goals in the fourth quarter, and it wasn't decided until James Barclay scored an empty-netter with 23 seconds left to seal the win. Tre Leclaire scored a game-high five goals for the Seals, including a clutch goal with 2:12 left in the game that halted a late 4-0 run by Ottawa. It was part of a monster night for the veteran forward, who added four assists for a team-leading nine points.

The Seals came roaring out the gates scoring to start the season, scoring the game's first six goals. Newcomers Corey Small and Connor Robinson didn't waste any time making an immediate impression on their new teammates by scoring the game's first three goals. Small netted a pair, scoring his first 1:51 into the game before scoring again 46 seconds later, while Robinson scored 5:10 into the first to put the Seals up 3-0.

The onslaught continued to begin the second quarter. Faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste won the battle for the ball to open the second quarter and took it in unassisted for a goal that put the Seals up 4-0. Leclaire would then score his first of the night at the 11:08 mark before rookie Noah Armitage, playing in his first career NLL game, scored to put the Seals up 6-0.

Looking for a spark down 6-0 early in the second, Ottawa's Luc Magnan dropped the gloves with Seals defender Patrick Shoemay with both drawing five-minute major penalties. The move seemed to work as just three minutes later, Ottawa found the back of the net for the first time on the night and the Black Bears would procced to go on a three-goal run to trim the deficit in half and get within 6-3. Leclaire halted the run with his second of the night, but Ottawa's Riley O'Connor countered 42 seconds later and the teams went to the halftime break with the Seals on top, 7-4.

The teams traded goals in the third with each side scoring a pair. Both of the Black Bears' goals were scored on no-look shots, while the Seals' goals came from Dylan Watson and Small on a power play. Small's goal, his third of the night for the hat trick, also came on a rare 4-on-3 power play.

Then came the fireworks with the teams combining for the 14 fourth quarter goals with each team scoring seven times. The Seals outscored Ottawa 5-3 over the first 7:45 of the period before the Black Bears answered with the aforementioned four-goal run to get within 14-13, but Leclaire and Barclay's goals sealed the deal for the visitors who escaped with the win.

Notable: With 28 faceoff wins, Baptiste ran his career total to 1,650, moving him into a tie with Stephen Hoar for eighth-most in NLL history.

Game 2 vs Rochester: The San Diego Seals fell to the Rochester Knighthawks by a score of 15-7 before a crowd of more than 8,000 in their home opener at Pechanga Arena.

Rochester got the better of the Seals early on, scoring the game's first goal 37 seconds into the first and led 3-1 after one period. The Seals' lone goal came off the stick of forward Pat Kavanagh.

After giving up three more goals to Rochester to open the second period, Seals team captain and forward Wes Berg gave the home side a much-needed lift, scoring over the top of Knighthawks goaltender Rylan Hartley at the 8:12 mark to make it a 6-2 game. After giving up a couple more goals to Rochester to fall behind 8-2, the Seals pulled goaltender Chris Origlieri at the 4:12 mark and replaced him with Cam Dunkerley. The move seemed to give the team a spark as Dunkerley was able to get things settled down on the back end, while the offense got goals from Connor Robinson and Kavanagh's second of the afternoon to cut the deficit in half and make it an 8-4 game at the half.

The Seals struck first in the second half with Tre Leclaire scoring from the point off a beautiful feed from Kavanagh at the 11:18 mark of the third and just 21 seconds later, Dylan Watson scored his first of the afternoon to get the Seals within 8-6. Undeterred, Rochester answered the Seals' early goals with a 5-0 run to close out the period, including a goal on a penalty shot by Ryan Smith, and the Knighthawks jumped out to a 13-6 lead after three quarters.

Unfortunately, the Seals weren't able to regain their momentum in the fourth and Rochester outscored them 2-1 with the lone San Diego goal scored by Watson.

Game 3 vs. Calgary: The Seals hosted Calgary at Pechanga Arena and the teams traded goals, gloves, fists and just about everything but New Year's greetings and when it was all said and done, it was Calgary that rode a five-goal fourth period and came away with a 15-11 win.

Things were chippy right from the get-go and Calgary got the best of it early, jumping out to a 4-1 lead after one quarter. That chippiness carried over into the second quarter and set the stage for a massive fight between the Seals' Eli Gobrecht and Calgary's Justin Inacio with 3:55 remaining in the half and the Seals down 6-2. The fisticuffs lit a fire in the Seals and ignited the Pechanga Arena crowd and the Seals rallied with two late goals to draw within 7-4 to close out the half.

The hostilities settled down in the second half and the Seals found their rhythm offensively. They scored five goals to Calgary's two and tied the game at 9-9 with 3:06 left in the quarter on a Tre Leclaire goal off a beautiful behind-the-back pass from Wes Berg that sent the Electric Factory into a frenzy.

Unfortunately though, the Seals couldn't keep the pendulum swinging in their direction as Calgary scored a goal late in the third and outscored the home side 3-1 over the first 3:33 of the fourth to jump back ahead by three at 13-10. Matt Wright scored with 8:08 left in the contest to get the Seals back within two, but Calgary answered with two late goals and kept the Seals off the scoreboard as they walked away with the 15-11 victory.

Notable: A total of 20 penalties were called in the contest with the Seals nabbed for 12 and Calgary eight. There were eight power play goals on the night with five from Calgary and three by the Seals. Berg paced the Seals with three goals and two assists, while Leclare scored three times and had one assist. Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri was forced from the game early in the third quarter due to cramps and was replaced by Cam Dunkerley.

San Diego Seals 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

1-2 Overall; 0-2 Home; 1-0 Road

Date Opponent Arena Theme Broadcast Info Faceoff

Saturday, Nov. 29 at Ottawa Black Bears Canadian Tire Centre W, 16-13

Sunday, Dec. 14 ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS Pechanga Arena Opening Night L, 7-15

Saturday, Jan. 3 CALGARY ROUGHNECKS Pechanga Arena Country Night L, 11-15

Friday, Jan. 9 TORONTO ROCK Pechanga Arena Retro Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16 at Vancouver Warriors Rogers Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23 at Philadelphia Wings Xfinity Mobile Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 30 PHILADELPHIA WINGS Pechanga Arena Heroes Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7 SASKATCHEWAN RUSH Pechanga Arena Rock the Box Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14 at Oshawa FireWolves Tribute Communities Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21 HALIFAX THUNDERBIRDS Pechanga Arena Margaritaville Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27 at Colorado Mammoth Ball Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 VANCOUVER WARRIORS Pechanga Arena Celebrate San Diego Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at Saskatchewan Rush SaskTel Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 BUFFALO BANDITS Pechanga Arena Seals Mania Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at Toronto Rock Paramount Foods Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 at Georgia Swarm Gas South Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 12:00 p.m.

Friday, April 17 LAS VEGAS DESERT DOGS Pechanga Arena Fan Appreciation Night ESPNU 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs Lee's Family Forum Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Home games in CAPS. All Times Pacific.







