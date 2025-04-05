Game Prep: Black Bears at Knighthawks

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears face off against the Rochester Knighthawks for the second time this season, this time on the road, tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Black Bears will be looking for their third straight win following the team's dominant 13-5 win over the Philadelphia Wings last Friday. Jeff Teat continued his offensive surge with a nine point night coming in the form of four goals and five assists. A pair of Black Bears hit new career milestones as well. Taggart Clark shone against his former team, recording a career-best single-game point total with four goals and three assists. Additionally, Connor Kearnan had one goal and five assists which saw him reach the 300th point of his career. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

Tonight will be the second meeting between the Black Bears and Knighthawks this season. Ottawa will be looking for revenge following their 18-8 loss to the Knighthawks at home back on March 15. Larson Sundown recorded a hat trick for the Black Bears while Jeff Teat had six points. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

The Knighthawks enter tonight's game following a close 14-13 victory over the San Diego Seals last week on March 29. Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Black Bears and Knighthawks match up:

Jeff Teat (43) - GOALS - Ryan Smith (43)

Jeff Teat (51) - ASSISTS - Ryan Lanchbury (79)

Jeff Teat (94) - POINTS - Connor Fields (110)

Brent Noseworthy (96) - LOOSE BALLS - Connor Fields (136)

Zach Higgins (610) - SAVES - Riley Hutchcraft (388)

Don't miss a thing! Fans can watch tonight's game on NLL+, and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

