Seals Drop to Thunderbirds 13-10

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The Seals came out hot with goals from Danny Logan and Wes Berg in the first two minutes. Benny Mac, Benesch, and Currier added to the lead, and San Diego took a 5-3 edge into the second quarter.

Halifax fought back in the second, going on a 4-goal run to take the lead. Currier added one late, but the Thunderbirds held a 9-7 advantage at the half.

The teams traded goals in the third, with McIntosh getting his second of the night, but Halifax maintained a 10-8 lead heading into the fourth.

In the final frame, Hellyer and McIntosh found the net, but the Seals couldn't close the gap. Halifax pulled away late, adding an empty-netter to take the win.

The Seals hit the road again next Saturday, April 12th for their fourth straight away game in Albany, New York. They return home on Friday, April 18 for Fan Appreciation Night - our final home game of the regular season!

