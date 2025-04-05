Warriors Boogie Their Way Past Albany 10-4 on Country Night

Vancouver, BC - The Vancouver Warriors got an MVP-calibre effort from goaltender Christian Del Bianco and secured their fourth consecutive win as they continue their push for the playoffs with a 10-4 victory.

The game was tightly contested throughout, but the Warriors' offence broke through in the fourth quarter and outscored the FireWolves 5-1 in the final frame.

Head Coach and General Manager Curt Malawsky said that some people were saying the Warriors gave up too much in their trade for goaltender Christian Del Bianco, but when you see a performance like he had on Friday night, the massive deadline deal seems like it was worth every penny, or draft pick in this case.

Rogers Arena was packed with cowboys and cowgirls as Country Night was a hit with the fans. Warriors' goaltender Christian Del Bianco joked that he loves country night because he doesn't have to wear a suit into the arena, and it might have to be Country Night every night, as Del Bianco was excellent on Friday night.

The 27-year-old netminder stopped 38 of the 42 shots he faced and was a critical factor in the Warriors' killing off all four of their penalties in the game.

Keegan Bal led the offence, putting up four goals and adding three assists. Adam Charlambides, Riley Loewen, Marcus Klarich, Kevin Crowley, Reid Bowering, and Dylan McIntosh scored to bring the Warriors into double-digits on the scoreboard.

Malawsky praised Bowering for his strong defensive effort in the game, and the room was ecstatic when he was given the game ball for his performance. Bowering scored a big shorthanded goal to make it 6-3 early in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Warriors improved their record to 9-7 on the year and are in a tight race for playoff positioning in the NLL. They travel to Toronto next week in another meaningful game at the tail end of the season, and the group is looking to build on what they have accomplished in their last four outings.

The next Warriors home game is set for April 19th at Rogers Arena when they take on the Philadelphia Wings. The organization is excited to celebrate with a Fan Appreciation night.

