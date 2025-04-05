Player Transactions

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Cam Wyers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Robert Hope on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Liam McGrath on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kason Tarbell on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Connor O'Toole from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Connor O'Toole to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyler Garrison to the Practice Player List.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.