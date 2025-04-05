Philadelphia Wings Earn 15-13 Win Over Georgia Swarm
April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
The Philadelphia Wings used a 6-0 run to turn a 3-goal deficit into a 3-goal lead and take an eventual 15-13 win over the Georgia Swarm on Saturday night in Duluth, GA.
The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Wings and kept their playoff hopes alive with two games remaining in the season.
Blaze Riorden had a hat trick and four assists for a seven-point night, his highest single-game total since he had a career-high nine points against the Swarm on March 18, 2023.
Phil Caputo recorded his first hat trick as a Wing and his first overall since a five-goal game on January 27. 2024 with Panther City; he added an assist for a four-point game.
Joe Resetarits also finished the night with 4 goals and became the first American-born NLL player to record four 100-point seasons.
The Wings will wrap up their home regular season schedule next Saturday when they take on the Swarm once again, this time at Wells Fargo Center, in a 7PM start.
