Seals Fall at Halifax

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Seals took their longest road trip of the season, traveling nearly 3,700 miles to Halifax, Nova Scotia, but they came up on the short end, falling to the Halifax Thunderbirds, 13-10, on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Centre.

San Diego got off to a fast start, scoring two goals in the opening 1:12 and five through the first quarter, but could not maintain the pace as they scored just five more over the final three quarters. The power play was a deciding factor in the game as well, as San Diego went just 2-of-7 with a man advantage, while Halifax was a perfect 3-for-3.

The Seals led 5-3 after one quarter with five different players scoring goals. The Thunderbirds flipped the script in the second, outscoring the Seals 6-2 to take a 9-7 lead at the half.

The scoring pace slowed dramatically in the third quarter with each team finding the back on the net just once and the game went to the fourth with Halifax up 10-8.

The score remained as such for the opening 7:55 of the fourth before Halifax's Curtis Romanchych scored to give the Thunderbirds a 11-8 lead. A minute, 10 seconds later, Rob Hellyer scored for the Seals to get his team back within two, but Halifax countered with two late goals, including an empty netter by Clarke Petterson as they pulled away for the win.

Ben McIntosh scored a game-high three goals for the Seals, while Wes Berg and Zach Currier both scored twice.

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Seals record now stands at 8-8. They return to the turf next Saturday night when they face the Albany FireWolves at the MVP Arena in Albany. Faceoff is 4 p.m. PT.

