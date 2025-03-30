Thunderbirds Fall to Swarm in Overtime

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







(DULUTH, GA) - The Halifax Thunderbirds' last-second comeback came up short, as they dropped a 13-12 decision to the Georgia Swarm at Gas South Arena on Sunday.

Clarke Petterson led the Thunderbirds with a goal and six points for the game. Dawson Theede had four goals and five points while Randy Staats had four points.

Warren Hill made 43 saves but ended up with the loss

The game started off on the right foot for the hosts, with Georgia scoring three straight goals. Seth Van Schepen, Andrew Kew, and Miles Thompson put the Thunderbirds in an early hole. Halifax answered back with goals from Jake Withers and Dawson Theede, but Georgia carried a 3-2 advantage into the second quarter.

After a pair from Kaleb Benedict and Shayne Jackson, Halifax scored four straight goals to get back in the game. Jamieson, Colton Armstrong, Staats, and Theede put Halifax ahead 6-5. A Bryan Cole goal tied things up again before Petterson scored with seconds left in the half to send Halifax into the break with a 7-6 advantage.

But in the third, Georgia got back ahead. Lyle Thompson opened things up in the third. Ryan Terefenko got that goal back in transition to make it 8-7 Thunderbirds. But another three-goal run by the Swarm put them in front.

With Georgia leading 10-8 going into the fourth, the team exchanged goals throughout the final frame. Theede and Thomas Hoggarth got a pair for the Thunderbirds. Jackson got two back in transition for the Swarm.

With under a minute left, Halifax found some magic. Jamieson scored with 18 seconds left in the fourth, and after winning the ensuing draw, the offence found a tying goal, with Theede scoring as the clock wound down.

After clawing all the way back to force overtime, the Thunderbirds looked for the winner, but couldn't get one to fall. An outside shot from Kew sealed the win for the Swarm in the extra frame.

With the loss, Halifax now sits at 9-6 for the season. They'll return to Scotiabank Centre Apr 5 for a meeting with the San Diego Seals. Opening face-off is at 7:00 p.m. AT.

