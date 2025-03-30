Shanks and Keenan Pop off in Rush Home Win

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush on game night

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush (11-4) got two huge games from Austin Shanks and Ryan Keenan as they defeated the Colorado Mammoth 17-12 on Co-op Field Saturday night.

Shanks scored six times and had a ten-point game, while captain Keenan added five goals and a pair of assists.

Now sitting tied for first in the NLL, Saskatchewan will welcome Calgary to Co-op Field on Friday, April 4th.

