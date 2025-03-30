Player Transactions
March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Georgia Swarm have placed Kason Tarbell and Seth Oakes on the Hold Out List from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Mitch Wilde on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster List from the Injured Reserve List.
