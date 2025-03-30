Player Transactions

Sports stats



NLL National Lacrosse League

Player Transactions

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release


The Georgia Swarm have placed Kason Tarbell and Seth Oakes on the Hold Out List from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Mitch Wilde on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster List from the Injured Reserve List.

Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central