Colorado Falls to 8-7 Via 17-12 Final in Saskatchewan

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth surrendered a 17-12 final to the Saskatchewan Rush Saturday night, falling to 8-7 on the season as the March to May continues.

Activated to the Active Roster Thursday after welcoming his second child into the world, All-Pro goaltender Dillon Ward resumed his spot between the pipes for Colorado. But even the talented netminder wasn't enough to get the Mammoth back in the win column.

Needing just 2:22 to get the scoring started for Saskatchewan, Rush forward Austin Shanks beat Ward to establish an early lead. Doubling down one minute and 32 seconds later, he made it a 2-0 ballgame as the green and black-dressed contingent was converting early and often.

Thanks to a Ben McDonald goal exactly two minutes later, Colorado was down just one at the 5:54 mark.

But with two-straight conversions from the home team at both the 9:12 and quickly soon after the 9:26 mark, the Rush's transition game came alive, thus granting Saskatchewan a 4-1 lead courtesy of consecutive conversions from the Rush's Brock Haley.

It was all Saskatchewan in the first, as Zach Manns increased the lead to four after creating some space and beating Ward with a bouncer with just over two minutes remaining in the opening 15.

Following an illegal cross-checking penalty called on Mammoth defenseman Conner Cook, the Rush made it four in a row just 1:32 into the second quarter as Saskatchewan made it clear Saturday was their night.

Cementing a 7-1 game after securing a pass outside the crease and slamming it home, Ryan Keenan got his first of the night. Following it up a mere 24 seconds later, the Rush made it 8-1 as rookie goaltender Nathan Whittom entered the game in place of Ward.

Not minding who was in net, Keenan completed his natural half trick en route to establishing Saskatchewan a 9-1 lead 4:20 into the second. Ward returned to the net following the brief break.

Now an eighth-straight conversion for Saskatchewan, Shanks completed the Rush's second hat trick of the half as the green machine was running away with this one.

Ryan Lee wouldn't go away quietly, however, getting the Mammoth back on the scoreboard midway through the second.

Shanks wasn't concerned with No. 16's retaliation, however, answering with his own response less than two minutes later, his fourth of the first half.

Up 10 with less than four minutes to play in the first half, Saskatchewan's Keenan logged a fourth of his own as the onslaught continued.

Determined to give his all despite the blowout, Flyin Ryan Lee was left alone during a transition effort, which quickly lead to his second conversion of the night with less than three to play. Doubling down, Lee completed the hat trick feat from distance as he granted Colorado some life.

McDonald doubled down in his own right but a fifth from Keenan solicited a 13-5 score entering the break.

Finishing a far-side dunk effort, mammoth forward Tyson Gibson brought the Mammoth back within seven midway through the third quarter.

Shanks notched his fifth of the year in retaliation fashion to reinstate a hefty lead for the Rush.

But Gibson wasn't done, as he netted his second of the night just two minutes later, forcing a 14-7 contest.

Converting a 5-on-3 power-play effort, Robert Church fired from afar as he regained an eight-goal lead for the Rush with just over two minutes to play in the third. Finishing his sock trick, Shanks beat Ward from distance to log his sixth of the evening.

Sparking a run during a transition effort, Connor Robinson finished a 3 vs. 2 run to get the Burgundy Boys on the board with a minute to play in quarter three.

Flyin' Ryan Lee was cleared for takeoff as the period was close to expiring, finishing a diving goal with 5.7 seconds left to bring Colorado within seven once more.

Putting the team on his back, Lee scored his fifth of the evening despite operating in 2 vs. 3 fashion. Going low to high, Lee confused Rush goaltender Frank Scigliano as he continued dominating.

Four-straight for Colorado, the Mammoth weren't backing down, as Gibson put the finishing touches on his hat trick 5:35 into the final frame.

Restoring the Rush's six-goal advantage, Church recorded his second of the night midway through the fourth.

Finishing the rare double sock trick contest, Lee waited out the Rush defense before dunking home another bid. His sixth of the night, Leezer was feeling himself as he single-handedly kept Colorado competitive in this one.

That would serve as the final conversion of the game, as Saskatchewan solidified the 17-12 victory.

Ryan Lee paced Mammoth offensive efforts with seven points (6g, 1a), while Tyson Gibson (3g, 2a), Ben McDonald (2g, 1a) and Connor Robinson (1g, 2a) were Colorado's only other scorers.

Set to return to Ball Arena for the first time since March 1, Colorado now prepares for a showdown against the Buffalo Bandits Saturday, April 5.

Limited Tickets remain for the Mammoth's Rumble at the Loud House matchup, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP! And be sure to swing by Altitude Authentics to check out some custom Rumble-inspired Mammoth merchandise!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.