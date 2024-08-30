Visalia Rawhide and City of Visalia Reach Agreement to Upgrade Ballpark

VISALIA, CA - The Visalia Rawhide and the City of Visalia have reached an agreement to upgrade Valley Strong Ballpark to meet current facility standards, thereby enabling Visalia to continue to host professional baseball in the community. Minor League Baseball has been a part of Visalia since 1946.

"We are excited to be continuing the rich history of Minor League Baseball in this community that has been so supportive of the team for over seven decades," said Sam Sigal, President & Co-Owner of the Visalia Rawhide. "We are very pleased with the City's cooperation to teach an agreement that will work for both parties. We also know that these improvements will be very beneficial to the players who cross the plate in Visalia."

Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian echoed the positivity of reaching an agreement that will continue baseball in Visalia.

"This is the City's stadium, and the City Council knew that we would have improvement projects that would have to be conducted even if the stadium was empty. As we discussed a settlement that would keep the stadium a thriving part of our community, it made the most sense to understand the needs at the stadium, and those future costs. We appreciate the financial commitments, through rent and other improvement contributions, that the Rawhide are making. Our work has resulted in an agreement that makes sense for both the team and the City."

The newly inked agreement is heralded by both entities as the start of a new beginning. The City will be implementing long-term maintenance projects including replacing the fence and batters' eye, lighting improvements, and major improvements to the clubhouse and batting cages. The Visalia Rawhide has also committed to significant financial contributions that will assist with the expenses of these projects.

Since 1946, Minor League Baseball has enjoyed a home in the City of Visalia. The Rawhide specifically have enjoyed an 18-year association with the Arizona Diamondbacks as their Single-A ballclub that develops future Major League prospects. Last year, the Diamondbacks reached the World Series with eight players that played for Visalia on their way to the Major Leagues.

Over the last eight decades, the City of Visalia, the ballpark, now known as Valley Strong Ballpark, and the team, now your Visalia Rawhide, have been featured in several iconic baseball movies, including Bull Durham (1988), Little Big League (1994), and Moneyball (2011). Experts across the country recognize Valley Strong Ballpark as the most intimate setting in professional baseball.

Visalia boasts the seventh-oldest Minor League ballpark in operation across the country. From its original wooden grandstand (c. 1946) to the earthen seating berm erected from the Highway 198 dig (c. 1960s), the orientation of the ballpark has not changed in its near eighty-year history. The recent renovations (the right field expansion and left field group areas) as well as the upcoming projects agreed upon by the City and the Rawhide go even further to keep the magic of baseball in Visalia.

