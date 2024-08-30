Long Balls for 66ers Give Them 3-0 Series Lead

STOCKTON, Calif. - A four-homer game for Inland Empire powered them to a 9-4 win over the Ports, to take a three-games-to-none lead in the six-game series.

The 66ers had already plated one run in the second inning when they hit their first home run, which was the second two-run home in as many nights for speedy middle infielder Randy Flores to go up 3-0.

Randy De Jesus belted a solo home run over the bullpen in left for 5-0 lead in the third, but the Ports would answer in the bottom of the inning to make it interesting. A bunt single by Cameron Leary was followed by what should have been a 5-4 fielder's choice off the bat of Davis Diaz. However, an error at third allowed Leary to advance all the way to third base, and a wild pitch later would move Diaz into scoring position.

Tommy White continued his hot hitting with a hard-hit ground ball through the middle to score both runners and make it 5-2. Dereck Salom would do the same thing with two outs to drive in White and make it a 5-3 game. A walk and a hit by pitch would load the bases, but Myles Naylor was robbed of a hit up the middle by the shortstop Mitchell Daly to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.

Inland Empire would extend their lead to four when Ryan Nicholson hit his second home run of the series, this time a two-run shot to right in the fifth for a 7-3 66ers lead. Imanol Vargas hit the visitor's fourth home run of the night in the seventh, followed by another RBI base hit from Rio Foster to make it 9-3. Stockton got a run in the ninth on a sac fly by Joseph Rodriguez to score Rodney Green Jr., but strikeouts of Nelson Beltran and Naylor ended the ballgame with Salom at second base.

The 66ers will start RHP Cesar Avila (2-0, 0.75) versus the Ports' RHP Jose Dicochea (2-6, 4.67).

