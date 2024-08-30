Laundry List of Grizzlies' Longballs Place Rawhide in 11-2 Spin-Cycle

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (26-31, 64-58) washed away the Visalia Rawhide (32-25, 61-61) stain 11-2 Thursday evening from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno had two players almost spin cycles in Felix Tena and Blake Wright, with both needing triples.The Grizzlies improved to 49-14 all-time against the Rawhide (6-3 this season). Fresno has won 30 of their last 39 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. The Grizzlies now sit seven games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with nine contests left to play (six against one another).

The Grizzlies grabbed a 2-0 advantage in the top of the first. Caleb Hobson led the game off with a bunt single and was quickly erased on a double play. Then, Braylen Wimmer spanked a single to right before swiping second and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Wimmer waltzed home on a Wright two-run dinger to left field. It was Wright's second consecutive contest going deep, his first two professional wallops. It was Fresno's fifth game in a row launching a big fly, the second time reaching that feat in August (10-15, 24-29).

In the top of the third, the Grizzlies lengthened their lead to 5-0 with a three-run frame. Ben McCabe worked a tough walk to flip the lineup over. Then, Hobson blasted a two-run bomb out to the barn in right-center field, his fifth clout of the year. Aidan Longwell followed with a single to right and progressed to second on a wild pitch. Longwell scampered to the dish after a Tena RBI single to left-center field.

Fresno expanded their advantage to 7-0 in the top of the fifth thanks to a two-run tater by Tena. It was Tena's second straight game leaving the yard (joining Wright) and his fifth roundtripper of the 2024 campaign. Tena provided the Grizzlies their third homer of the contest, the fifth time the team notched that top statistic (most recent: July 30 vs. Lake Elsinore). After five, Fresno had alternated multi-scoring frames (2, 0, 3, 0, 2).

The Grizzlies weren't done yet, roaring for three more runs in the top of the sixth. Hobson reached on an infield single and Wimmer drew a walk. Then, Wright yielded Hobson with a double to right. Tena made it 10-0 Fresno after ripping a two-run double to left. This gave Tena a career-high five RBI, the second instance he grasped that feat this year.

The Rawhide mustered their first run in the bottom of the seventh when Jefferson Pena netted Druw Jones with a bases-loaded single. The Grizzlies responded right back with a run in the top of the eighth, stretching the lead to 11-1. Tena, who was a triple shy of the cycle, lined a pitch to right, adding Wright. It got past Pena and Tena sprinted to third on the play. Unfortunately, it was ruled a single with a two-base error. Visalia tallied their second run on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth.

Grizzlies' righty Bryan Mena (1-3) was bestowed his first Fresno victory after a career-high six and one-third innings. Mena marshalled one run (earned), on four hits and six walks while striking out a quartet of batters. Brady Hill and Kannon Handy wrapped up the seventh, each punching out their respective hitters. Hill left his outing with an injury. Hunter Omlid locked down the final two frames in his Grizzlies and professional debut. Omlid overpowered five Visalia batters, pooling together 11 strikeouts by the Fresno staff.

Rawhide lefty Adonys Perez (5-8) was shelled the setback after he was lifted in the third (following the Tena single). Perez permitted five runs (earned), on six hits and one walk while whiffing three. Jake Fitzgibbons chucked two and one-third relief innings. He was bumped for two runs, but fanned three batters. Rocco Reid was blitzed in his lone inning, allowing a trio of runs. Shane Telfer tossed two frames, letting in one unearned run. Position player Modeifi Marte walked one in an efficient and clean ninth.

The squads continue their six-game set tomorrow night from Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia. Fresno returns home Monday at 4:05 pm to battle San Jose in the last home series of 2024. Fans can grab their tickets for the six (6) remaining regular season home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Felix Tena (4-5, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, R, SB)

- 3B Blake Wright (3-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 4 R, BB)

- CF Caleb Hobson (3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- CF Druw Jones (1-3, R, BB, SB)

- SS Jansel Luis (Leadoff 3B, only extra-base hit)

- Position Player Modeifi Marte (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

On Deck:

Friday, August 30, 2024 at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Visalia Rawhide

Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (5-7, 4.32) vs. Visalia RHP Casey Anderson (4-8, 7.06)

On That Fres-Notes:

In the bottom of the first, Felix Tena nabbed Jansel Luis at the plate with a perfect throw from right field (double play).

In the top of the fourth, Tommy Hopfe picked up his first Grizzlies and pro hit with a double to center (thrown out at third on play). Hopfe became the 10th Fresno State Bulldog to don a Fresno Grizzlies uniform (LHP Dean Hartgraves, '98, RHP Steve Soderstrom, '98-99, C Giuseppe Chiaramonte, '00-'01, RHP Mark Gardner, rehab, '01, OF Tom Goodwin '02, LHP Adam Pettyjohn '04, C Trent Woodward, '15 and '17, RHP Justin Miller, '19 and OF EJ Andrews Jr., '22-24). The former Diamond Dog was selected by the Rockies in the 9th round (Pick 258) of the 2024 MLB Draft.

