Fresno Grizzlies Gear up for Spectacular Fourth of July Celebration

July 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies are ready to host their biggest event of the season - the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30. Mark your calendars as the Grizzlies ignite the skies over downtown Fresno on Friday, July 4. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening packed with festivities, phenomenal fireworks, and family-friendly entertainment.

Fourth of July Highlights:

Fireworks Extravaganza: Experience the most dazzling fireworks display in the Central Valley, lighting up the night sky in celebration of Independence Day.

Food Trucks Galore: Enjoy an expansive variety of delicious local eats courtesy of Fresno Street Eats.

Beat the Heat: Stay cool and have fun with exciting water slides, available to all kids in the Splash Park presented by Community Health System.

Special Merchandise: The Team Store will feature exclusive Fourth of July gear, giving fans the chance to showcase their Grizzlies pride in patriotic style.

Saturday, July 5 - Healthcare Heroes and First Responders Night:

The celebrations continue on July 5 with Healthcare Heroes and First Responders Night. Join the Grizzlies in honoring our local healthcare providers and first responders, whose dedication and bravery make a significant difference in our community. Special discounted tickets are available for healthcare heroes and first responders at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers. The night concludes with an encore fireworks show, ensuring the holiday weekend ends with a bang.

"Our entire team looks forward to our Fourth of July celebration every year," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "The Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza has truly become a tradition for so many people in the Central Valley, and we can't wait to see our community come together this weekend at Chukchansi Park."

Fans can purchase tickets for this incredible weekend at Chukchansi Park by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.







