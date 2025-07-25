Grizzlies Grab 5th Straight Win, Obertop Drives Another Game-Winner

July 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies (46-47, 17-10) extended their longest win streak of the season to five and survived a furious late rally to edge the Modesto Nuts (51-42, 13-14) 6-5 on Thursday night at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

Jimmy Obertop, who delivered a bases clearing double to win the opener on Tuesday, delivered an 8th inning RBI to give the Grizzlies the lead for good, again.

The Grizzlies earned at least a split of the series by taking the first three games of the week.

Fresno struck first in the second, with a pair of singles from Kevin Fitzer and Jimmy Obertop before Felix Tena advanced them with a perfect sacrifice bunt.

Espinal plated Fitzer with a line drive to left, and Francisco Garcia followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Obertop for a 2-0 Grizzlies lead.

Brody Brecht worked around trouble, but the Nuts finally broke through with two runs in the frame. Modesto answered in the third, capitalizing on a pair of singles and a double from Ricardo Cova to tie the game at 2-2.

After a scoreless stretch, Fresno broke the deadlock in the sixth. Roynier Hernandez singled and Robert Calaz walked to set the table. Obertop delivered an RBI single to left, and Felix Tena doubled home another.

Espinal's sacrifice fly made it 5-2 Grizzlies.

The Nuts threatened in the bottom of the sixth, but Justin Loer induced a double play to escape a jam. Luke Jewett took over and worked out of further trouble in the seventh despite a leadoff double.

Modesto erupted for three runs in the seventh, stringing together three straight doubles from Cova, Quintas, and Ventura to tie the game at 5-5.

Brady Hill put an end to the rally with a huge strikeout to keep the score knotted heading to the eighth.

Fresno wasted no time reclaiming the lead in the top of the eighth. Robert Calaz was hit by a pitch, and Obertop roped a double down the left field line to score the go-ahead run.

Tyler Hampu and Nathan Blasick slammed the door in the eighth and ninth, combining for four strikeouts and retiring the final five hitters. Blasick earned his 16th save of the year, striking out the final two batters to strand the tying run.

Obertop finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Espinal drove in two.

Hernandez and Fitzer each added two hits, and Calaz reached base twice and scored twice.

With the win, Fresno clinched the season series victory over Modesto as they have won 13 of the 21 matchups between the two sides. The Grizzlies go for the series victory this week, with their three final games at John Thurman Field.

Angel Jimenez will start for the Grizzlies on Friday night against the Nuts' Jeter Martinez. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







