Deja Vu as Storm Win 6-4 to Take Season Series

July 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (40-53, 8-19) battled to the end but came up short against Lake Elsinore (43-50, 15-14) in a 6-4 loss in game three of the six game series.

The Storm jumped out to an early lead with a Zach Evans RBI single in the first inning. Pedro Pineda doubled in the home half of the first, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Dylan Fien then delivered an RBI groundout to score Pineda and tie the game 1-1.

Lake Elsinore continued to answer with a run in the second, coming from Yendry Rojas on an RBI single. Jefferson Jean went on to issue four consecutive walks in the third inning to score another Storm run and make it a 3-1 deficit. Aidan Layton entered with the bases loaded and induced an inning ending double play to escape further damage. Layton helped keep it close and finished with a line of 2.2 innings pitched allowing three hits with no walks and one strikeout in relief.

It remained 3-1 until the bottom of the sixth when Myles Naylor crushed a hanging breaking ball beyond the left field wall for a solo home run (7) making it 3-2. CJ Pittaro followed with a triple to center field, and Ali Camarillo brought him in with a sacrifice fly, tying the ballgame 3-3.

The Storm would once again answer immediately, scoring three in the top of the seventh. A full count bases loaded walk drawn by Rojas made it 4-3, then a Cobb Hightower single up the middle added two more and the Ports found themselves trailing 6-3. Drew Conover was formidable out of the bullpen with four innings pitched allowing three runs with three walks and four strikeouts for a pitching staff that needed length.

The Ports put together opportunities to score in both the eighth and ninth, but could not score more than one on a Fien single in the final frame. The two-out rally fell just short after a Naylor nine-pitch at bat where he struck out swinging on a full count on a perfect slider from Igor Gil who collected his third save.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Cameron Leary extended his on-base streak to 27 games and his hitting streak to eight games. Leary's double in the ninth extends his league-leading total to 26. Myles Naylor's home run was his seventh of the season and his first since May 11.

UP NEXT: Game four is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Maikel Miralles (1-1, 4.32) starting for the Storm verus RHP Cole Miller (1-2, 2.63) for Stockton. The Ports will celebrate Christmas in July and The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Lawrence Butler Santa Suit Bobblehead giveaway presented By DCHS CalHope.

