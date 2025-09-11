Stockton Ports Present Boots, Booze, and BBQ on Saturday, October 11
Published on September 11, 2025 under California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
Stockton, CA - Get ready for a fall festival like no other as the Stockton Ports bring Boots, Booze, and BBQ to Banner Island Ballpark on Saturday, October 11. Fans will enjoy a full day of smoky BBQ, ice-cold drinks, and nonstop entertainment.
The event will feature some of the area's favorite BBQ vendors, including The Udder Place, Cali Smoke, and more, alongside multiple non-food vendors bringing a variety of local activities.
Guests can take part in entertainment all day long, including: Mechanical Bull Riding DJ & Live Line Dancing Live Wrestling Matches Beer Pong Competitions Event Details: Location: Banner Island Ballpark VIP Admission: 11:30 AM General Admission: 12:00 PM For Immediate Release September 11, 2025
For more information: Chris Zavaglia 209-644-1953 czavaglia@stocktonports.com Ticket Prices: General Admission Tickets: $16 Four-Pack of GA Tickets: $12.75 per ticket VIP Tickets: $51.50 (includes early entry at 11:30 AM, 1 drink ticket, and an exclusive event t-shirt) " Boots, Booze, and BBQ is all about great food, great music, and great fun," said Jordan Feneck, Stockton Ports General Manager. "We can't wait to bring the community together for a day full of energy at the ballpark." Tickets are available now.
