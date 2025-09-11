Stockton Ports Present Boots, Booze, and BBQ on Saturday, October 11

Published on September 11, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, CA - Get ready for a fall festival like no other as the Stockton Ports bring Boots, Booze, and BBQ to Banner Island Ballpark on Saturday, October 11. Fans will enjoy a full day of smoky BBQ, ice-cold drinks, and nonstop entertainment.

The event will feature some of the area's favorite BBQ vendors, including The Udder Place, Cali Smoke, and more, alongside multiple non-food vendors bringing a variety of local activities.

Guests can take part in entertainment all day long, including: Mechanical Bull Riding DJ & Live Line Dancing Live Wrestling Matches Beer Pong Competitions Event Details: Location: Banner Island Ballpark VIP Admission: 11:30 AM General Admission: 12:00 PM For Immediate Release September 11, 2025

For more information: Chris Zavaglia 209-644-1953 czavaglia@stocktonports.com Ticket Prices: General Admission Tickets: $16 Four-Pack of GA Tickets: $12.75 per ticket VIP Tickets: $51.50 (includes early entry at 11:30 AM, 1 drink ticket, and an exclusive event t-shirt) " Boots, Booze, and BBQ is all about great food, great music, and great fun," said Jordan Feneck, Stockton Ports General Manager. "We can't wait to bring the community together for a day full of energy at the ballpark." Tickets are available now.







California League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.