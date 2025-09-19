Stockton Ports Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on September 18, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports, proud Single-A affiliate of the Athletics, are excited to announce the release of the 2026 schedule. The upcoming season will feature 66 home games at Banner Island Ballpark and 66 road matchups, promising another summer of family fun, exciting promotions, and top-level baseball in Stockton.

The 2026 campaign opens on Thursday, April 2, when the Ports host the San Jose Giants at Banner Island Ballpark to kick off Opening Night. Throughout the season, Stockton will welcome familiar league rivals including the Fresno Grizzlies, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Inland Empire 66ers, Lake Elsinore Storm, and Visalia Rawhide.

The Ontario Baseball Team, a new addition to the California League in 2026, will also be on the Ports' schedule this season. Stockton will face Ontario for the first time on the road in June, and then welcome them to Banner Island Ballpark for the final home series of the season in late August.

Game times and the full promotional calendar will be released at a later date, giving fans plenty to look forward to as Opening Night approaches.

"Our 2026 schedule is packed with great rivalries, good baseball, and the debut of Ontario as a new opponent," said Jordan Feneck, General Manager of the Stockton Ports. "We're thrilled to bring another exciting season of Ports baseball to Stockton and can't wait to welcome fans back to the ballpark."

Fans can view the complete schedule graphic attached to this release. Season tickets, mini-plans, and group packages will be on sale at a later time. For any questions, call 209-644-1900.







