Stockton Ports Announce 2026 Exhibition Game vs University of the Pacific Tigers at Banner Island Ballpark

Published on November 7, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports, a charter member of the California League, are thrilled to announce an upcoming Exhibition Game against the University of the Pacific Tigers. This highly anticipated showdown is set for Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 7:05 PM, bringing together the best of professional and collegiate baseball for an unforgettable night under the lights at Banner Island Ballpark, home of the Stockton Ports. ¬â¹

Event Details: ¬â¹

Who: Stockton Ports vs University of the Pacific Tigers ¬â¹

What: Exhibition Game ¬â¹

When: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - 7:05 PM ¬â¹

Where: Banner Island Ballpark, Stockton, CA ¬â¹

Local fans can look forward to: ¬â¹

Player autograph sessions before the game ¬â¹

Exciting on-field entertainment ¬â¹

Ticket and concession specials geared towards Stockton residents and UOP students and faculty ¬â¹

"We're excited to host the University of the Pacific Tigers and treat our community to this special event," said Pat Filippone, President of the Stockton Ports. "This exhibition game has been discussed in the past and we are delighted, and thankful, to finally be able to schedule and host the event. The game will be a fantastic kickoff to the 2026 baseball season, and we invite fans, families, and students to join us for a night of great baseball and fun at Banner Island Ballpark." ¬â¹

Reed Peters, Head Coach of the University of the Pacific Tigers, added: ¬â¹

"It's a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against a storied ¬â¹ professional franchise like the Stockton Ports, right here in our city. We're looking ¬â¹ forward to a great game and a fantastic night for Stockton baseball fans." ¬â¹

Tickets will go on sale on Monday December 1, 2025, at www.stocktonports.com. A special ¬â¹ discounted ticket link for students will be available at a later time. For more information, visit ¬â¹ www.stocktonports.com or call 209-644-1900. ¬â¹







California League Stories from November 7, 2025

Stockton Ports Announce 2026 Exhibition Game vs University of the Pacific Tigers at Banner Island Ballpark - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.