Former Port Dan Baier Passes Away

Published on October 27, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former player Daniel Powell Baier, who died on October 7, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dan Baier was born on August 4, 1941, in Baltimore, and grew up in the Rosedale neighborhood. He was a standout athlete at St. Clement Mary Hofbauer School and then at Calvert Hall College High School, where he lettered in both baseball and basketball while maintaining his academic standing.

He went on to attend Villanova University on a baseball scholarship, earning a degree in business and later signing a contract with the Baltimore Orioles. During his professional career, Dan played for four Orioles minor ¬Âleague affiliates: Bluefield, Minot, Aberdeen and Stockton.

After injuries brought his playing days to an early close, Dan embarked on a long and successful career at the Bethlehem  Steel  Corporation plant in Sparrows Point, Maryland, eventually retiring after 30 years.

Dan is survived by his wife Lenore; daughter Anne Henslee (Marshall); grandchildren Eli Henslee and Julia Henslee; siblings Maryanne Baier Tiburzi, Norman Baier, Cletus Baier and Michael Baier; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

We remember Dan not only for his athleticism and work ethic, but for his love of the game, his loyalty to his teammates and friends, and his devotion to family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life is planned for December in the Baltimore area.







