Sean Cheng Named Single-A Honor and California League Head Groundskeeper of the Year

Published on November 11, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif - The Stockton Ports are proud to announce Sean Cheng has been named the 2025 Head Groundskeeper of the Year for not only the California League, but the entire Single-A Level as well.

The awards were selected by the surveys of league managers, players, and executives throughout the 2025 season.

"It's an honor to be recognized especially among so many talented groundskeepers across the California, Carolina, and Florida Leagues who continue to raise the bar for the sports turf industry," said Sean Cheng, Head Groundskeeper. "These awards reflect the hard work, pride, and dedication of our entire Stockton Ports grounds crew. I'm fortunate to work alongside such a great crew who care deeply about the field, the players, and the fans. I'd like to thank my family, Legends Global, the Stockton Ports, the A's organization, and my former mentors for their continued support. I hope to continue to provide the highest quality field possible for our players, coaches, and fans."

Cheng joined the Stockton Ports as Head Groundskeeper in February of 2025, where he oversaw the resurfacing of the playing field. Prior to the head groundskeeping position with the Stockton Ports, Cheng worked with several organizations including Groundskeeper for the Oakland Athletics for 8 seasons, the Oakland Raiders for 3 seasons, 2 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, 1 season as Manager of Field Operations for the River Cats, and 2 seasons as the Baseball Operations Coordinator for the Saint Mary's Gaels baseball team.

Cheng is a graduate of Penn State with an associate of science degree in Turfgrass Science and Management.

"I am thrilled to see Sean recognized by Major League Baseball on his tremendous work this past season. His hard work and dedication to his craft are unmatched, and it is wonderful to see him get the recognition he deserves. We appreciate his hard work and are proud to honor him as not only the California League Groundskeeper of the Year, but the Groundskeeper of the Year for the entire Single-A Level," said Jordan Feneck, General Manager of the Stockton Ports.

The Ports 2026 season begins on April 2nd, 2026 where they'll open the season against the San Jose Giants. Season tickets, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets and the Ports promotional calendar will available at a later time. Contact the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 to secure your seats today.







California League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.