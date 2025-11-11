Conlin McGuire and Julian Banda Named 2025 Clubhouse Attendants of the Year by Minor League Baseball

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies and Minor League Baseball are proud to announce that Conlin McGuire and Julian Banda have been honored with California League clubhouse awards for the 2025 season.

McGuire is the 2025 California League Home Clubhouse Attendant of the Year while Banda was named 2025 California League Visiting Clubhouse Attendant of the year.

"Julian and Conlin represent the best of what our organization stands for," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Both of them take immense pride in their work, and the relationships they've built across baseball are a testament to their dedication. We're thrilled to see them recognized with these well-deserved honors."

McGuire, earns his first award after joining the Grizzlies organization in 2021, manages the Home Clubhouse and is known for his leadership, reliability, and commitment to creating a first-class environment for the Grizzlies players and coaches. His efforts behind the scenes help set the tone for the team's professionalism and success throughout the season.

Banda, a native of Firebaugh, California, has served as the Visiting Clubhouse Manager since 2022, and continues to set the gold standard for professionalism and hospitality in the California League, winning the award for the second time in that span. Banda oversees all operations for visiting teams, ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience at Chukchansi Park.

The Fresno Grizzlies will celebrate Banda and McGuire's accomplishments during pregame festivities on Opening Night of the 2026 season at Chukchansi Park.







