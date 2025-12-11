Fresno Grizzlies Announce Sneak Peek at 2026 Promotional Calendar

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies have released a special early look at eight featured promotional nights for the 2026 season. This limited release offers fans the chance to lock in some of the most popular dates of the year and makes a perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffer.

Promotions announced this morning include:

Opening Night - April 7*

An electric start to the season with baseball under the lights and post-game fireworks. Join us as we kick off the Grizzlies' 25th season in downtown Fresno.

Ag Night, pres. by Stamoules Produce & Military Appreciation Night, pres. by The Iron Office - April 10*

Two hallmark community celebrations, honoring the backbone of the Valley's agriculture and the men and women who serve our country. Our first Friday Night Fireworks show of the year will follow the final out.

SpongeBob Night & Throwback Jersey Giveaway, pres. by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino - April 11*

SpongeBob takes over the ballpark with special theme jerseys, activations, and more. This game will also feature the first of two jersey giveaways this season, with this design paying tribute to the 2015 National Championship-winning team.

Bounce House Bonanza Night, pres. by Bounce House Bonanza & Toy Story Night - May 29*

Get ready for a night of laughs, memories, and fun. Chukchansi Park will be transformed into a bounce house paradise with inflatable games around the concourse. Plus, Toy Story takes over the ballpark with special theme jerseys and merchandise.

Fresno Tigers Tribute Night - June 19*

Join the Grizzlies as we make our annual transformation into the Fresno Tigers, the 1946 West Coast Negro League team, on Juneteenth. This night includes a Tigers Hat giveaway and Friday Night Fireworks.

Independence Day Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, pres. by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30 - July 4*

A Central Valley tradition like no other, Independence Day at Chukchansi Park is a can't-miss event. Join the Grizzlies for a night of celebration and entertainment before the largest fireworks show in the Central Valley lights up the sky.

Dino Nugget Night - August 22

Dino Nugget Night is BACK for 2026! Featuring a dino nugget plush giveaway, dino nugget-inspired food, and the Grizzlies taking the field in special theme jerseys, this night is going to be a roaring good time.

Fresno Famous Night - September 5

Help us name the most famous person in, from, or a part of Fresno culture. With fan voting beginning in March, this night is your chance to help decide the Fresno Grizzlies' next bobblehead giveaway.

*Fireworks will follow the game on these nights.

Single game tickets for these eight highlighted dates are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com. Fans are encouraged to secure seats early, as Opening Night, Independence Day, and giveaway games are expected to be among the most popular of the season.

The remaining 2026 promotional schedule, including additional giveaways, fireworks nights, theme games, specialty jerseys, and community celebrations, will be announced in late January.







