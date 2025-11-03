Taco Truck Throwdown 14 Takes over Chukchansi Park this Saturday, November 8

Fresno, CA - The Central Valley's biggest food and music festival is back this weekend as Taco Truck Throwdown 14 takes over Chukchansi Park this Saturday, November 8. The annual tradition, presented by Fiesta Auto Insurance, brings together the Valley's best taco trucks, incredible live performances, and signature competitions for an unforgettable night of food, music, and culture. Doors are set to open at 5pm with the entertainment going late into the evening.

Headlining this year's entertainment lineup are Bay Area rap legend E-40, R&B icons The S.O.S. Band, hip-hop hitmaker Baby Bash, and freestyle star Connie, as well as local recording artist MiaMei and more, with live sets lighting up the Chukchansi Park stage all night long.

"We are all ready for a night of tacos, live music, wrestling, and so much more," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "The community has made it clear that they are ready to party, and we can't wait to make Chukchansi Park the taco epicenter of the world on Saturday."

Fans can indulge in tacos from more than two dozen of the region's top taco trucks battling for the title of Taco Truck Throwdown Champion, plus sample and vote in the festival's popular Michelada Throwdown and Salsa Throwdown competitions. The energy continues with live lucha libre wrestling from Lucha Xtreme, adding another level of excitement to the Valley's signature celebration of tacos and community.

"This is one of the most impressive Taco Truck Throwdown lineups I've seen in 14 years of doing this event.," said Mike Oz, president of Fresno Street Eats and co-founder of Taco Truck Throwdown. "We have a mix of taco truck titans that have been at it for years and new blood that is hungry to win a trophy at Taco Truck Throwdown, so they can stake their claim as Best Tacos in the Valley. I can't wait to see what happens."

Taco Truck Throwdown 14 is made possible thanks to many incredible partners, including Fiesta Auto Insurance, Lotus Communications Corp., Manchester Center, Estrella Jalisco, Cigar Mas Fino, Papi's Mex Grill, Save Mart, embarc, Don Julio, El Cejas Micheladas, El Toro Tortillas, and Fresno Street Eats.

Tickets are on sale now at TacoTruckThrowdown.com. Attendees can pick from General Admission, Agave Club (which features tequila tastings from Tequila Patron and food from Papi's Mex Grill), and VIP Tickets (which includes 10 taco vouchers and 5 drink vouchers, as well as access to private bars and more).







